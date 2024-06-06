Genshin Impact Clorinde trick transforms 5-star Electro character into OP machine gun

The Genshin Impact 4.7 update only went live on June 5, 2024, but one player has already discovered an OP Clorinde strat that transforms the 5-star Electro character into a machine gun.

Clorinde is the latest 5-star character to enter Genshin Impact’s current banner, joining the game’s ever-growing roster in the 4.7 update. As the strongest Champion Duelist in Fontaine, Clorinde comes packed with some incredibly strong abilities.

While it’s still early days, one Genshin Impact player has shown how busted Clorinde can be when you focus on buffing her attack speed. If you enjoyed the machine gun Amber trick, then you’ll want to learn this OP Clorinde strategy.

Posting on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page, one player showcased how they managed to raise Clorinde’s attack speed to a whopping 151%. In order to do this, you’ll need to have access to the following:

Jean C2 : Buffs team’s attack speed by 15% when picking up Elemental Orbs.

Buffs team’s attack speed by 15% when picking up Elemental Orbs. Mika : Grants allies 14% attack speed when using Mika’s Elemental Skill.

Grants allies 14% attack speed when using Mika’s Elemental Skill. Yun Jin C6 : Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Flag Formation have their Normal ATK speed increased by 12%.

Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Flag Formation have their Normal ATK speed increased by 12%. Skyward Blade: Using an Elemental Burst increases movement speed by 10%, and increases ATK speed by 10%.

When all the above skills have been activated, you’ll be able to switch to Clorinde and unleash her Elemental Skill (Hunter’s Vigil). This move transforms her normal attacks into range pistol shots, but when you have the 151% attack speed buff active, her pistols perform like duel machine guns.

As you can see from the clip above, when Clorinde is in this amped state, she can quickly kill her enemies with a devastating barrage of bullets. Not only does it look incredibly cool, but you’ll be eliminating foes in the blink of an eye.

This is especially true if you use our best Clorinde build that drastically raises her damage even further.