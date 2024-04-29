GamingGenshin Impact

All Genshin Impact Sethos ascension materials

A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact

Sethos is an upcoming 4-star unit in Genshin Impact, and here are his ascension and talent level-up materials.

Genshin Impact version 4.7 will introduce three brand-new characters. These include the 5-star units Clorinde and Sigewinne, and a 4-star unit Sethos. Sethos is an Electro bow user hailing from Sumeru.

If you are interested in this unit and want to pull for him, we have got you covered. Here is all you need to know about the ascension and talent level of up materials for Sethos in Genshin Impact.

Contents

All Sethos ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Sethos in Genshin Impact will need Vajrada Amethyst Silver and its upgrades, Cloudseam Scale, Trishiraite, and Faded Red Satin. Here are the exact number of materials you need across every level:

Ascension LevelMoraMaterials
120,000Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1Trishiraite x3Faded Red Satin x3
240,000Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3Cloudseam Scale x2Trishiraite x10Faded Red Satin x15
360,000Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6Cloudseam Scale x4Trishiraite x20Trimmed Red Silk x12
480,000Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3Cloudseam Scale x8Trishiraite x30Trimmed Red Silk x18
5100,000Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3Cloudseam Scale x12Trishiraite x45Rich Red Brocade x12
6120,000Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6Cloudseam Scale x20Trishiraite x60Rich Red Brocade x24

The total number of materials you need for Sethos is as follows:

  • Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1
  • Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
  • Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
  • Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
  • Cloudseam Scale x46
  • Faded Red Satin x18
  • Trimmed Red Silk x30
  • Rich Red Brocade x36
  • Trishiraite x168

Where to farm Sethos ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Vajrada Amethyst Silver and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Electro Hypostasis is the source of the crystals required for Sethos

Vajrada Amethyst Silver can be farmed by defeating the Electro Hypostasis. You can find the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt. You need to teleport to Cape Oath and travel South to locate this boss.

Cloudseam Scale

A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Solitary Suanni is the boss needed for Sethos

This material can be farmed by defeating the boss Solitary Suanni. As shown in the image above, you can find this boss in Chenyu Vale near Chizang Wall.

Trishiraite

A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Trishiraite can be found in the desert region of Sumeru

This material is a local specialty of Sumeru and can be found in abundance near Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert. The locations where you find it have been marked in the red in the image above.

Faded Red Satin and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Fed Red Satin can be farmed from The Eremites

You can farm this material in Sumeru by defeating The Eremites. You can locate these enemies from the Adventurer Handbook in the screen’s upper right corner or from the main menu.

Once you open the Adventurer Handbook, go to enemies and look for The Eremites. Once you click navigate, the game will direct you towards the enemies automatically.

All Sethos talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Sethos in Genshin Impact needs Teachings of Praxis, Guide to Praxis, Philosophies of Praxis, Daka’s Bell, and Faded Red Satin. The total number of materials have been listed below:

Talent level-up materials for Sethos
Talent booksTeachings of Praxis x9Guide to Praxis x63Philosophies of Praxis x114
Common MaterialsFaded Red Satin x18Trimmed Red Silk x66Rich Red Brocade x93
Boss MaterialDaka’s Bell

Where to farm Sethos talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Teachings of Praxis and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Steeple of Ignorance is the domain required to farm Sethos’s talent materials

Teachings of Praxis and its upgrades can be found in Steeple of Ignorance. This domain can be found in Sumeru near Chatrakam Cave teleport waypoint.

Daka’s Bell

A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Daka’s Bell can be farmed from Scaramouche boss fight

Daka’s Bell is a drop from the Scaramouche’s Trounce Domain boss. You can find this domain in Chinvat Ravine and it is called Joururi Workshop.

