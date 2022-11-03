Nahida banner in Genshin Impact breaks records a day after release

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Nahida has launched in Genshin Impact, with the Dendro Archon attracting much fanfare. It’s the biggest launch in the game’s history, with her banner breaking records on the first day of release.

Nahida’s arrival in Genshin Impact has been long-awaited, and players are opening their wallets for the Dendro Archon.

If Sumeru was much-anticipated, then hype for Nahida was off the charts. She’s living up to that hype too in the aftermath of Version 3.2’s launch, immediately breaking sales records in the hit RPG.

Nahida’s banner, which includes the Yoimiya rerun, has grossed $5.1 million in revenue within 24 hours in the Chinese iOS market according to GenshinLab, making it the biggest launch in the game’s history.

The Venti rerun banner in March 2021 is the only other one to open with more than $5 million in sales in one day. While neither holds the record for the biggest single-day sale ⁠— that’s still held by Raiden Shogun’s launch ⁠— it’s possible Nahida’s banner blasts through that record too.

GenshinLab Nahida’s launch banner in Genshin Impact is the most popular in the game’s history after 24 hours.

It also shows a wider trend in Genshin Impact sales where rerun banners dominate the sales chart. Since HoYoverse pivoted into including two five-star banners, they have mostly seen incredible success, especially when pairing a new release with an old favorite.

Ayato’s launch with Venti is the game’s third most popular banner at opening with $4.8 million in sales, while Yelan also received a similar reception alongside Xiao with $4.2 million.

The best-performing dual rerun banner on day one is Kazuha and Klee’s July 2022 rerun, with the Anemo Sword user getting plenty of interest after becoming a meta-defining character.

There’s a long way to go before Nahida’s banner breaks the complete record of $35.9 million set by Ayaka’s rerun in April 2022, but if anyone can do it, it’ll be the Dendro Archon.