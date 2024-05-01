Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser could let you delete ads from any website

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the Safari browser, which will use AI to show fewer ads. It is expected to launch at WWDC this year.

Among various products, including the iPhone 16, Watch Series X, new operating systems, and more, Apple is also testing a new version of Safari web browser.

Reports claim that the new AI-powered version of Safari, dubbed Safari 18, is in the works, and expected to be shown off at WWDC in June 2024. This new browser is being tested internally alongside other projects like iOS 18 and macOS 15.

If the report from Apple Insider is to be believed, Safari 18 could leverage on-device AI processors to deliver heaps of new features, including a quick summarization feature powered by Apple’s LLM which users will have to enable manually.

A new option called “Web Eraser,” is allegedly being tested, and will let users remove or erase specific portions of web pages. This could even extend to ads on a web page.

Safari will also reportedly remember the sections you’ve “deleted,” even if you start a new session on the browser; the removed section won’t be displayed, unless you update your settings, or if the content presented is new.

The idea behind this feature is to offer users better control over the content they access and reduce the number of ads – albeit in a more complicated way than any other web browser. These changes will also come alongside a Google Lens competitor and a handful of UI changes to Apple’s default browser. As for when it will release, we’ll just have to wait for WWDC.