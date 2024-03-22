iPhone users shocked after finding hidden way to see notifications in folders

iPhone users were left shocked on Reddit after finding a hidden way to see which apps inside folders have unread notifications.

In both Android and iOS operating systems, there’s bound to be a feature that most users aren’t aware of.

Long pressing an app icon in iOS usually results in the phone giving you the ability to delete an app, but the menu that pops up has a few other tricks up its sleeve.

One of those tricks is the ability to look at what apps have unread notifications when they’re inside of a folder, and many were left surprised when the trick was shared on Reddit.

“Had an IPhone since 2007. Today found that hold clicking over folder will tell you which apps have notification,” the OP said in their post on the iPhone subreddit.

The post quickly received nearly 400 upvotes, with over 50 people taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

“okay…. wow thats news for me,” one user replied.

Another said: “WHAT! That’s wild. Thank you!”

“This is useful for quickly opening the relevant app when you have a big folder,” a third commented.

This is just one of many tricks you can do on iOS devices, with many going viral across social media when they’re mentioned. One user went viral after revealing how they use text replacement to remember their fast food orders.