xQc goes full Gollum mode hunting for MTG’s $2M LOTR One Ring card

Twitch streamer xQc decided that he had to have Magic: The Gathering’s illusive one-of-a-kind $2,000,000 One Ring card and went to great lengths to obtain the precious item.

Magic collectors everywhere have their sights set on finding The Lord Of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth collectible and the price for the card has skyrocketed in price.

When the ultra-rare card was first announced, collector Dan Bock offered $100,000 for it, but that was soon eclipsed by card shop Dave & Adam’s who offered ten times that amount.

Now, with a Spanish shop offering a whopping $2,000,000, streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel went full-on Gollum mode in an attempt to find the card for himself.

xQc spends over $9,000 to find MTG One Ring card

Soon after learning about the card, xQc decided to go to a card store to buy boxes and boxes of Magic cards, spending a pretty penny in the process.

In a series of videos, xQc purchased a few $500 Collector booster boxes which contain 12 packs each.

The first batch, which, bought five in the shop, cost around $1,500. Later on, however, his friends brought him a massive box containing a whopping 13 more Collector booster boxes.

That brings his grand total, assuming he didn’t get any deals for buying in bulk, to at least $9,000. That is a lot of money to spend trying to find a single card, but hey, that’s pocket change to the French Canadian.

Twitch/xQc xQc bought a ton of Magic: The Gathering boxes.

xQc recently signed a massive $100 million deal to stream on Kick, so if he really wanted to, Lengyel himself could put his own bounty on the One Ring card and offer more than the current top amount of $2M.

We’ll have to wait and see if xQc can find the precious One Ring card or if someone else can locate Wizard’s prized one-of-one LOTR item.