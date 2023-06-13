Bounty on ultra rare MTG LOTR One Ring card jumps to $2M

The bounty on Magic: The Gathering’s One Ring card has skyrocketed yet again all the way to a whopping $2,000,000.

Card collectors could soon become very rich. Ever since Wizards announced that a rare one-of-a-kind One Ring card would be available in the crossover, fans have been desperate to find it.

At first, collector Dan Bock offered $100,000 for it, but that was later eclipsed by card shop Dave & Adam’s who offered ten times that amount, raising the bounty to $1M.

Now, the bounty on The Lord Of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth collectible has been doubled all the way to $2M and it comes from an unlikely place.

New $2M bounty issued for MTG One Ring card

Spanish gaming store Gremio de Dregones says it’s offering 2 million euros for the card, which translates to about $2.1M USD.

That’s not all, though. The shop is even offering to fly whoever finds the card to Valencia and pay for their accommodations – something the last bounty didn’t offer.

gremiodedragones The LOTR One Ring bounty is now at $2M.

However, this is a limited-time offer and the card must be in good condition for the bounty to be valid. Of course, if someone came into contact with that card, you’d hope they took good care of it.

With The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set releasing on June 23, there’s no telling how much higher the bounty will rise. It’s like watching John Wick 3 and 4 play out in real life.

We’ll have to see if anyone ends up taking Gremio de Dregones up on their offer or if whoever finds the One Ring card ends up the precious collectible for themselves.