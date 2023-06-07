MTG LOTR One Ring card bounty skyrockets to $1 million

The bounty on Magic: The Gathering’s single serialized The One Ring card from its Lord of the Rings set was just increased all the way to $1,000,000.

Ever since Wizards announced its first major crossover set in the form of The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-Earth, players have been like Sauron, trying to hunt down the One Ring.

Only one copy of the serialized version of The One Ring card exists and we’ve already seen some collectors offer some serious cash for the ultra-rare prize.

Article continues after ad

Notably, collector Dan Bock issued a $100,000 bounty on the card, but that number has since leaped to ten times that amount.

$1M MTG One Ring card bounty issued

The massive bounty was announced by Dave & Adam’s, a card shop that has been around for over 30 years, specializing in MTG, sports cards, Pokemon and more.

“Today, Dave & Adam’s announced it has issued a $1 MILLION bounty for the one-of-one The One Ring card that will be in the upcoming release of Magic the Gathering The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth,” they announced.

Article continues after ad

The bounty will expire on July 17 and it’s unknown if the card will even be found by then. Who knows, whoever gets it, may not even want to sell it or let others know it’s in their possession.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In any case, $1M is quite a lot of money, especially for just a card, but given there is only one in existence, it makes it one of the rarest ever, even when compared to the most sought-after Pokemon cards.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to see if anyone ends up claiming the bounty, but this is certainly quite the unexpected twist.

The Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings set will launch on June 23, 2023, so be sure to be on the hunt.