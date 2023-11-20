Rare MTG Lord of the Rings Sauron deck restocked in Black Friday Sale

A rare, hard-to-find Commander deck is back in stock and discounted in Magic Madhouse’s Black Friday sales.

The Hosts of Mordor MTG deck – commanded by Sauron, Lord of the Rings – has been famously difficult to track down since its release. This MTG Tales of Middle Earth Commander deck was hotly-anticipated by players, with demand far outstripping supply.

Alongside Hobbit-focused deck Food and Fellowship, The Hosts of Mordor has eluded players desperate for a chance to play with The Lord of the Rings’ villainous factions. Thankfully, Magic Madhouse has restocked and discounted The Hosts of Mordor in a Black Friday sale, and now it’s eminently possible to buy and battle with Sauron’s forces in Magic: The Gathering.

This Commander Deck hasn’t only been restocked, it’s seeing a discount as part of the Magic Madhouse Black Friday deals too, dropping by 6% compared to the regular retail price. Fans will be delighted to see this deck back in stock at all, and saving some money is an excellent bonus.

The Hosts of Mordor MTG Lord of the Rings deck focuses on Red, Blue, and Black cards, well-known as one of MTG’s most villainous combinations. Building up an orc army, retrieving your best spells from the graveyard, and overwhelming with sheer force, Sauron brings fearsome power worthy of his reputation to Commander.

With 100 cards, including in-universe art reprints and brand-new designs, The Hosts of Mordor deck is ready to play right out of the box. Whether buying for yourself or picking up a present for the MTG fan in your life, this is a powerful deck that can hold its own without any upgrading necessary.

The Hosts of Mordor deck will also work wonders as a Tolkien fan’s introduction to the world of Magic: The Gathering, so pick it up today in this Black Friday deal.

