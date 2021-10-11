PS Now November 2021: Rumors, leaks, announcement date

PS Now is preparing for a monthly update with PS Now for November, so what’s new on PlayStation’s subscription service?

The last few months have been huge for Sony’s alternative to Xbox Game Pass. The arrival of titles like Nier: Automata, Red Dead Redemption 2 and even The Last of Us Part 2 has fans riled up in anticipation of the PS Now November update.

Don’t forget, PS Now is a separate membership to PS Plus – so if you’re a member of both, you’ll get even more games each month.

When will PS Now November games be announced?

The PS Now games typically launch during the first week of the month, and we expect that trend to continue with PS Now for November. Sony has been revealing games later and later, though, so it could even be November before we find out what we’re playing.

The games are always announced on PlayStation’s Blog, and last month’s were some of the best we’ve ever had.

If you’re itching for new games to play, though, you’ll find new PS Plus games announced at the end of October like clockwork.

What is PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now, better known as PS Now, is Sony’s subscription service that allows players to play hundreds of games from PS4, PS3, and even PS2 libraries.

While it’s a shame there aren’t PS5 games included, the service has gone from offering games via streaming to offering a growing number as downloads – so there’s a solution for everyone.

It’s worth noting that PS Now is a separate product from PS Plus, so you’ll have to pay for both services.

How to join PS Now

If you want to take advantage of these games while they’re available, here’s what you need to do.

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, scroll over to your Library on the far right side and open it. Scroll down to Applications and find PS Now. You’ll be able to browse the available titles without paying for a subscription. If you find something you like, click on it. This should bring up the appropriate payment form and prompt.

All of these new additions, combined with the unparalleled library of classic titles make PS Now a better deal every single month – so be sure to sign up in time for the PS Now November games.