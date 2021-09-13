Xbox Games With Gold for October 2021: Leaks, predictions and reveal date

Here’s all we know about Microsoft’s Xbox Games with Gold for October 2021.

While Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service has somewhat eclipsed the long-running Games With Gold program, if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member then there are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on the lineup.

For one, Games with Gold don’t cycle out – as long as you’re subscribed, they’re yours, and for another, they usually include a pair of backward compatible titles from the Xbox 360 or original Xbox to get you feeling all nostalgic.

What are Games With Gold?

Games with Gold are Microsoft’s added bonus for anyone that subscribes to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The service offers four games, usually with two for Xbox One/Xbox Series consoles, and another two that are backward compatible. Unlike Xbox Game Pass, once you’ve redeemed them, they’re yours – as long as you subscribe. Miss them in that month, though, and you’ll have to stump up full price to add them to your collection.

When are Games With Gold revealed?

Whereas PS Plus games are announced on the last Wednesday of the month (at least usually), Games With Gold reveals can happen at any time – even late at night or at weekends.

You can usually find the reveal posted by Xbox Live’s Director of Programming, Major Nelson on his Twitter account as well as his blog.