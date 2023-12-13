Xbox Game Pass finally comes to Meta Quest, but there’s a catch

Microsoft has finally brought Xbox Game Pass to the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets, but there’s a catch.

On September 27, 2023, Meta revealed the Quest 3, which is their first attempt at a proper mixed-reality headset.

During the keynote, the company revealed that Xbox Game Pass would be coming to the Meta Quest store but many were left thinking that it would be for just the new mixed reality headset thanks to its AR mode.

On December 13, 2023, Microsoft launched the Meta Quest app and brought Xbox Game Pass to the Quest 2 and Pro as well. Well, sort of.

Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro get Xbox Game Pass support

Announced in a blog post, Microsoft has opened up the popular VR headsets to hundreds of new titles that were previously not available on the Meta Quest lineup without being connected to a computer.

Although it brings many of Xbox Game Pass’ titles to the platform, they’re only available via the newly launched Xbox Cloud Gaming app.

And, as many expect, it won’t have any VR titles available anytime soon. This will be ideal for use with the Meta Quest 3’s AR mode, but Quest 2 and Pro owners will simply be playing their games in full-screen 2D mode.

It’s unknown whether Microsoft will consider putting VR games on the platform, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens in the near future.

For now, at least, players will be able to enjoy titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Halo Infinite, and many more through their Quest VR headset.

We’ll update you as the app gains traction with users, but in the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.