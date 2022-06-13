Is Naraka: Bladepoint coming to console? Xbox release date announced

Is Naraka: Bladepoint coming to console? Here’s everything we know about playing 24 Entertainment’s action-adventure battle royale game on PS4, PS5, and Xbox.

Since its release back in August of 2021, Naraka: Bladepoint has garnered a large and dedicated community who love the game’s fast-paced combat and visually impressive environments.

Despite this, 24 Entertainment’s battle royale has only been available on PC since its launch and with a huge potential audience on console, a lot of fans are wondering when it’s finally going to arrive on new platforms.

Well, during the Xbox Showcase on June 12, the developer finally announced a console release date, but unfortunately, it did mean some disappointing news for PlayStation users.

Naraka: Bladepoint Xbox release date announced

24 Entertainment revealed some exciting news to fans at the Xbox Showcase, announcing that Naraka: Bladepoint will be arriving on the Xbox Series X|S on June 23.

Not only that, the battle royale title will be available to download via Game Pass if you have an active subscription, meaning they’ll be no upfront cost if you’re a member.

This is guaranteed to bring a massive influx of new players as there’s been a lot of demand for a console version of the game since its launch.

It’s worth noting that a new campaign called ‘Duel Blades’ will also be introduced on June 23, so make sure you’re prepared to dive into the new content.

Although IGN confirmed that Naraka: Bladepoint would be coming to PS5 at some point in the future, the devs have yet to announce a release date for the title.

As it’s making its debut on Xbox and Game Pass, it’s safe to say 24 Entertainment has the ability to push the battle royale out onto PlayStation whenever they want.

Fingers crossed PlayStation users don’t have to wait too much longer and it makes it onto the PS Plus’ new catalog of games in the near future.