Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements have PC players worried

Capcom released the system requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds on September 24, 2024, but PC players are already worried about its optimization.

The recommended requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds state you need an RTX 2070 or RTX 4060 to run the game at the recommended settings. However, the additional notes claim if you have the recommended system requirements in place, you’ll be expected to run the game at 1080p and 60 fps on medium settings with frame generation.

If you are unaware, frame generation is a technique where the system will generate new frames along with the ones from your graphics card to improve performance. However, the fact that with the best-in-class gear, you’ll need frame generation to achieve 60 fps at medium settings and 1080p has made fans question the game’s potential optimization.

Several expressed their concerns over the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit with one of them claiming, “This does not bode well.” Another user chimed in, “4060 for 1080p / 60fps makes sense but needing frame gen to do so screams unoptimized.”

In addition to this, the game will also feature the anti-temper software Denuvo which is traditionally known to cause performance issues. One of the users pointed out this as well and claimed, “this plus Denuvo you might get 60 fps in the menu.”

Based on the PC system requirements, some players are also worried about its performance on consoles as they stated, “If these are the requirements on PC, console versions are about to take a hit.”

One of the reasons why players are so concerned is also because Monster Hunter Wilds has very similar requirements to Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 which was released in March 2024. However, Dragon’s Dogma 2 had a pretty rough launch on PC with the game barely hitting 15-20 FPS even on high-end machines.

Apart from that, Monster Hunter Wilds was playable during Gamescom 2024, and amidst all the praises for the mechanics and visuals, there were complaints that the preview version had major performance issues which included fps drops and multiple crashes.

All of this has created a sense of fear among fans even four months before the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. There’s no doubt Monster Hunter is a beloved series and World was one of Capcom’s most successful games in recent times with several nominations for Game of the Year back in 2018.

Monster Hunter fans, both old and new have been waiting for a similar expansive experience since Iceborne ended even though Rise was pretty good in its own way. However, no matter how good Monster Hunter Wilds is, if players can’t play the game without lags and stutters, that will leave a sour taste in everyone’s minds.

Even then, it is too early to speculate how well the game will run and Capcom might be able to ensure a smooth performance since they still have quite a few months in hand before players get their hands on the game.

