Lightyear Frontier: Platforms, trailers, gameplay & everything we know

Mech-focused RPG Lightyear Frontier offers a fresh spin on the genre, so here’s everything you need to know about Frame Break’s sci-fi adventure.

Lightyear Frontier is a sci-fi RPG coming from developers Frame Break and Amplifier Game Invest. Players got their first taste of vibrant gameplay at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on June 12, 2022.

The game showcased a sprawling world to make your own home within and we’ve got all the details on Frame Break’s exciting project.

When will Lightyear Frontier be released?

Lightyear Frontier will release in Spring 2023, according to developers Frame Break. If you’re curious about the game but don’t want to drop some serious cash on it, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass as a Day One title.

What platforms will it be on?

During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, it was revealed that the sci-fi adventure will release on Xbox Series S|X and PC. The title remains exclusive to these platforms currently, with no PlayStation 5 release date on the horizon.

Lightyear Frontier trailers

Lightyear Frontier gameplay

After players crash land on a mysterious planet, it’s up to them to forge a new home in the vast wilderness of space. Whether you’re alone or playing with three friends, Frame Break’s RPG is focused on building, farming, and exploration.

The developers have described the game as a “peaceful open-world farming adventure on a planet at the far edge of the galaxy.” Players will gain access to their own customizable mech to help them create a new life on their planet.

What is the game about?

The developers have yet to release specifics on the game’s story, but they have mentioned that the game will feature a “mystery-driven narrative with a cosmic country soundtrack.”

And there you have it! We’ll be updating this page as more news develops, so be sure to check back in with us.