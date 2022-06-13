Obsidian’s Pentiment: Platforms, trailer, plot & everything we know

Pentiment is a new medieval narrative game from Obsidian, the team behind The Outer Worlds. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Pentiment is a new murder mystery game set in 16th century Germany revealed during Xbox and Bethesda’s June 2022 event. The game’s trailer shows Pentiment to be a narrative adventure taking place within the pages of an old book, and it will also feature RPG elements with player choice influencing outcomes and the flow of the story. As the pages turn, the narrative will play out based on previous events.

The art style of the game is clearly inspired by drawings from the Bayeux Tapestry, which would go on to influence a lot of medieval art, giving the game its own unique look. Here’s everything we know about Pentiment.

Advertisement

Contents

Does Pentiment have a release date?

Pentiment will release in November, 2022, but no concrete date has been announced as of yet.

Platforms

As the game is being developed by Xbox’s Obsidian Entertainment, Pentiment is only slated to release on Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PlayStation and Nintendo platforms are unlikely to be included.

Pentiment will release on day one on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

Pentiment Trailers

We’ll keep track of all of the Pentiment trailers below:

Announcement Trailer

Gameplay and setting

Players will take on the role of Andreas Maler, a traveler, and artist working in Kiersau Abbey during a time of great social upheaval. However, players will be able to make up their own back-story for Andreas upon arrival.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything we know about Starfield

Soon the protagonist is embroiled in a murder mystery and must survive the story’s twists and turns while also building a life for themselves in a medieval town and completing their masterpiece.

Every decision the player makes will impact the ending and story of the game, including the fate of Andreas and the characters he interacts with on his journey.

So that’s everything we know so far about Pentiment. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman