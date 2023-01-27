The Dead Space remake is in the books, but will EA now remake Dead Space 2, or will they do something completely different? Here’s what we know.

After Dead Space 3 ended on a literally colossal cliffhanger, many expected a Dead Space 4 would follow soon after, however, it never materialized. Rumors swirled that due to the lackluster performance of Dead Space 3 a potential Dead Space 4 had been canceled. EA eventually addressed these rumors, calling them “patently false,” yet a Dead Space 4 was still never released.

The Dead Space 1 remake arrives nearly ten years after Dead Space 3 and its cliffhanger, retelling Isaac Clarke’s original Necromorph nightmare and firmly re-establishing the series‘ survival horror roots – after subsequent sequels descended into more action-focused gameplay. Now that the franchise is back on even footing, will EA remake Dead Space 2? Or will they finally get around to making a Dead Space 4 if the remake is successful?

Isaac returns in Dead Space 2.

Will there be a Dead Space 2 remake?

Survival horror remakes are in vogue, The Last of Us Part 1, multiple Resident Evil’s, Silent Hill 2, and Alone in the Dark have all joined the bandwagon – much to the delight of horror fans everywhere. The original Dead Space fits into this group nicely, the only question is – what happens now?

EA could follow Capcom’s lead and continue to remake the series until they run out of games. In fact, Capcom has a similar issue now when it comes to what game to remake next. While EA could simply remake Dead Space 2 next, using the engine of the original remake, fans would then expect them to complete the set with Dead Space 3, arguably the runt of the litter.

This then puts EA exactly where they started with their Dead Space 4 dilemma. There’s also the added issue of Dead Space 2 and 3 being much bigger and more complicated games. Remaking them isn’t impossible, but it’s a much more daunting task than the comparatively simple and claustrophobic design of the original Dead Space.

Naturally, EA hasn’t commissioned a remake of Dead Space to abandon the series again, the remake exists to breathe new life into the franchise. So, it’s reasonable to assume that if the game sells, we’ll soon be seeing Isaac Clarke again. The only question is in what capacity?

Currently, there’s been no official word from EA about a Dead Space 2 remake. The company is likely keeping its cards close to its chest and will be assessing how well the remake does before committing to more. As survival horror is having a renaissance of sorts, now was the time to remake Dead Space.

Interestingly, the publisher shipped a copy of the original Dead Space 2 with Steam pre-orders. This action would loosely suggest that the studio has no plans to remake the sequel, but that could change if fans are receptive – and if EA is keen to ride the gravy train in a similar manner to which Capcom has with Resident Evil.

Again though, this is purely speculation as EA has been tight-lipped about the future of Dead Space. They likely don’t know themselves at this stage, so horror fans will need to wait and see.

Dead Space 3 ended on a huge cliffhanger as Isaac confronts the Brother Moons.

What about Dead Space 4?

EA opted to remake the first game in the series rather than committing to a Dead Space 4, meaning that the long-awaited sequel is still up in the air – but as the franchise is alive again, Dead Space 4 may once again be a possibility.

It largely depends on the success of the Dead Space 1 remake and if EA decides to make more remakes instead of a sequel. Although, the cliffhanger at the end of Dead Space 3 is still something that many fans would like to see addressed, therefore it’s entirely possible that EA bypass a remake of Dead Space 2 and 3, instead making Dead Space 4 using the new and improved Dead Space remake engine.

Of course, this is only a pipedream at the moment, as there’s been no official word from EA, but it’s more likely as of 2023 than it has been since Dead Space 3 was released in 2013. We’ll have to wait and see what the developers do – and how successful the Dead Space remake is.