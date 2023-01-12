Is Dead Space Remake coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC or console?

Is Dead Space remake coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know on whether the survival horror game is releasing on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Dead Space remake aims to faithfully recreate the original 2008 game, while also amping up the visuals and gameplay mechanics. While we now have details surrounding the Dead Space remake PC system settings, many Xbox Series X|S and PC players will be wondering whether the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

After all, Microsoft’s subscription service enables players to download and play a variety of games from a massive library of titles. So, if you’re wondering whether the Dead Space remake will be coming to Game Pass, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is Dead Space remake coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Motive Dead Space remake will likely prove popular for horror game fans.

As of writing, there is no sign of whether Dead Space remake will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Instead, the game is currently available to purchase on PC, PS5, Xbox Xbox Series X|S.

Whether the game will release on Xbox Game Pass in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to purchase a copy if you wish to trek through the Necromorph-infested environments and uncover the terrifying mysteries within.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article should further news be announced so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Dead Space remake page for all the latest news and guides to ensure you have the tools needed to survive this sci-fi horror game.