Who is Resident Evil Village's tall vampire lady? Everything we know about Lady Dimitrescu - Dexerto

Resident Evil’s larger-than-life ‘vampire lady’ has the whole internet enthralled, but who is Lady Dimitrescu, and what role does she play in Resident Evil Village?

With the release of Resident Evil Village fast approaching, many fans have been speculating who the “tall vampire lady” is and what her connection is to protagonist Ethan Winters. Just like Resident Evil 2’s terrifying Mr. X, it seems that Lady Dimitrescu is a hit with fans all over the world.

From elegant cosplays that capture the character’s devilish looks to hilarious meme compilations, there is seemingly a never-ending slew of content tailored around Lady Dimitrescu.

While information surrounding the game’s towering antagonist may be scarce, many Resi fans have been able to shine the light onto this mysterious woman. Whether you’re looking for the latest information on Lady Dimitrescu or just wish to know more about the inspirations behind her design, then we have you covered.

Who is Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village?

To ask who is Lady Dimitrescu, we first have to ask what is Lady Dimitrescu? Fortunately, Resident Evil Village’s development team has shed some much-needed light on the game’s gigantic antagonist. “In the early stages of planning, we decided on going with [a] castle and vampires motifs,” says Tomonori Takano, Village’s Art Director, in a recent interview with IGN.

“However, we did not want to be constrained by how vampires have been portrayed in various forms of popular entertainment.” Lady Alcina Dimitrescu is essentially a mutated version of a vampire, that is known to transform the blood of her victims into wine (Sanguis Virginis), and even offer up human sacrifices.

Whether Alcina Dimitrescu will share the same superhuman strength as other Resi antagonists remains to be seen. Early footage from the Resident Evil Village Maiden demo did show off her razor-sharp fingernails, which can be elongated and used to tear through her victim’s flesh. For now, though, the mysteries surrounding her other abilities remain firmly under lock and key.

How tall is Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village?

Many Resident Evil fans have wanted to know how tall Lady Dimitrescu is for a while now, but thankfully all of our collective prayers have been answered. An official Twitter post from Tomonori Takano, Art Director of Resident Evil Village, stated that: “If you include her hat and high heels, she’s 2.9m (approximately 9’6” tall).”

So, there you have it, the question on everyone’s lips has been answered. Unfortunately, it does leave some other puzzling questions, like, where exactly does Lady Dimitrescu purchase her clothes? Of course, some questions are best left unanswered.

Lady Dimitrescu’s daughters

Not only is Castle Dimitrescu home to the “tall vampire lady” herself, but it is also home to three other women – Alcina Dimitrescu’s daughters. The three daughters all have their own characteristics and sadistic tendencies, so it appears that players will have more than just Lady Dimitrescu to contend with.

In an interview with IGN, Resident Evil Village developers gave details on Dimitrescu’s three daughters. “Bela, the oldest daughter, is quiet and has a strong head on her shoulders. Cassandra is a sadist who enjoys killing. Daniela is the youngest daughter, and is the craziest and most delusional of the three.”

Early gameplay suggests that these three women will stalk Ethan as he makes his way around the dark and dank hallways of Castle Dimitrescu. Some theories even point towards these characters being former victims who have been converted into vampires by the lead lady, particularly since the Maiden’s Diary from the demo indicates that young girls are often mistreated and go missing when working at the castle.

Inspirations behind Lady Dimitrescu

Resident Evil Village Art Director, Tomonori Takano says his team drew inspiration from three core figures. The first figure was that of Elizabeth Bathory, a 16th-century Hungarian noblewoman who was accused of torturing and killing hundreds of girls and women between 1590 and 1610. Bathory’s taste for murder was so insatiable that she has since been labeled as the most prolific female murderer by Guinness World Records.

The next inspiration comes in the form of a Japanese urban legend – Hasshaku-sama. Hasshaku-sama is a ghost story that was popularised on the anonymous Japanese posting board 2channel. While Hasshaku-sama is known to target young children, she is also depicted being very tall and is known to wear a “flowing white sundress and a white wide-brimmed hat.”

Lastly, the final inspiration for Lady Dimitrescu is The Addams Family’s very own Morticia Addams. Dimitrescu shares a lot of similarities to Morticia, especially since both women are depicted as having an extremely pale complexion and wear long-flowing dresses. While Village’s resident Lady doesn’t seem to adorn the 1900s hobble dress, she does seem to enjoy looking presentable, no matter the occasion.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Resident Evil Village's "tall vampire lady".