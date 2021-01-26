 Resident Evil Village: Release date, trailer, demo, leaks & screenshots - Dexerto
Resident Evil Village: Release date, trailer, demo, leaks & screenshots

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:23 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 11:27

by Brent Koepp
Resident Evil Village
Capcom

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil Village is one of 2021’s most highly anticipated games and it finally has a set release date. Here’s everything we know about Capcom’s next major game in the horror franchise.

Resident Evil made its debut on the PlayStation in 1996. The project was helmed by industry icon Shinji Mikami, and went on to become of the longest-running horror franchises of all time. The series has been a staple of the industry for nearly three decades.

On June 11, players got their first look at the franchise’s next iteration – Village. The upcoming game will make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

resident evil 8 village
YouTube: PlayStation / Capcom
Resident Evil 8 will include terrifying werewolves.

Resident Evil Village release date

We now know that Resident Evil Village will be coming out on May 7, 2021. 

The popular horror game has developed a hell of a lot over the years, and it will be interesting to see how it fares on Sony’s flagship PlayStation 5 console.

Residen Evil Village trailers

The initial reveal was accompanied by a two-minute trailer which gave fans their first look into the next installment in the Resident Evil franchise.

The creepy video gives out serious nostalgic vibes to the classic fourth title which came out in 2005 on Nintendo GameCube.

Trailer 1

Various scenes depict a small village and castle setting, similar to Leon’s journey in RE4. The new footage also teases a possible cast of new villains from witch-looking vampires, to a ferocious werewolf. We even get the return of series veteran Chris Redfield.

In September 2020, a second trailer was also revealed. It shows us more of the dim, Gothic-looking setting of Village. Over these images, an old woman with a harrowing laugh states that “in life and in death, we give glory. The bell tolls for us all. They’re coming again”.

Trailer 2

Following on from that, January 2021’s Resident Evil showcase went a step further, with an hour-long video being released.

Producer Pete Fabiano shared some further insights into the story players will embark upon with Ethan. Venturing to the castle to search for their kidnapped daughter, players will experience first-person gameplay that “really draws players into the detailed world.”

Resident Evil Village January 2021 showcase

Puzzles and extra objectives peppered throughout the game gives players a reason to venture off of the beaten path, increasing playtime and, potentially, replayability.

What is Village about?

During the Sony event, a synopsis was given by Capcom that described RE8 as a continuation to the story in Resident Evil 7. “Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions, and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village,” it reads.

From the trailer, we can gather that Ethan settles down with his girlfriend Mia Winters after rescuing her from the horrific Baker mansion. However, events then force the protagonist to leave behind his cozy home life and travel to a creepy snow-covered village. Just like the last release, Capcom is throwing the player into a first-person experience.

While it’s unclear what their roles will be, several new characters are hinted at. A group of fierce women look to inhabit the castle mansion. At one point, one of them is seen sucking the blood from a character’s arm… Could they be vampires?

resident evil 8 village
YouTube: PlayStation / Capcom
Could these be the new villains in RE8?

Features

Over on the PlayStation Blog, some tidbits about the upcoming horror release were revealed. Accordingly, players can expect a more open-world experience with a bigger focus on combat than the previous entry in the series.

“With a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7, the village itself is just as important a character as any other, a location with a life of its own that will frequently keep you on edge as you discover its secrets,” the post read.

resident evil 8 village
YouTube: PlayStation / Capcom
Could this be the new stalker enemy rumored in January?

Rumors back in January stated that there would be both zombies and werewolf enemy types, as well as a new stalker villain. The trailer both depicts a man transforming into a beast, as well as a giant wielding a massive axe. Could this be confirmation that the leaks were true?

How to get the Resident Evil Village demo

The Resident Evil Village ‘Maiden’ demo is available to download now on PlayStation 5. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps, and you’ll dive into the non-combat trial in no time.

  1. Head over to the Resident Evil Village listing in the PlayStation Store. 
  2. Add the game to your library.
  3. Select the Maiden demo, and play once it is downloaded.

While the demo is exclusive to the console, a separate, new demo, will also be available for all platforms during Spring 2021.

Story and screenshot leaks

A number of high profile leaks have reportedly been released, which would be an incredible blow to Sony’s efforts. Screenshots, story details, and marketing plans were all revealed in part, making it difficult for players to go into it blind – if they stumble upon it.

These leaks are probably due to the recent Capcom ransomware leak that occurred, allowing people to get hold of developer builds of the game. Many of these images have since been taken down or removed from the public eye, through copyright strikes.

Resident Evil Village’s different editions

Releasing on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series consoles, it was also revealed that they will release on old-gens, too. The PS4 version is also able to be upgraded, for free to the digital PS5 version, with the Xbox One edition giving access to the game on next-gen via Smart Delivery.

Resident Evil 8 Preorder Deluxe
YouTube: Resident Evil
With so many options to choose from, RE8 has an edition for everyone.

Pre-order editions

  • Deluxe Edition, Trauma Pack – includes a whole host of goodies such as Safe Room Music, Mr. Everywhere, Max Difficulty, Save Device, Albert01 Chris, Found Footage RE7 Filter, and The Tragedy of Ethan Winters.
  • Collector’s Edition – including all of the Deluxe Edition content, players will also receive a Chris Redfield figure, an artbook, SteelBook, a collector’s box, and a poster featuring the map of Village.
  • Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard bundle – includes access to both games, giving you a fuller experience across all of Ethan Winters’s story.
  • Pre-order bonuses – any of the above editions will also include extras such as a Mr. Raccoon weapon charm, and a survival resource pack for use in-game. PlayStation store digital pre-orders will also receive an exclusive Resident Evil Village mini soundtrack.
How to complete FIFA 21 Premium PL, Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga Upgrade SBCs

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:24

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 premier league la liga bundesliga serie a upgrade sbc
EA SPORTS

Europe’s top five leagues have got Premium Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 21, offering players a chance to add some big names to their team from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more.

As the pinnacle of football, these European leagues continue to house the greatest talent in the world — and more importantly, some of the greatest Ultimate Team cards on the market.

Whether you’re looking to bolster your team or simply make some profit, these premium upgrade SBCs could be hugely beneficial to your Weekend League hopes.

Premium Premier League Upgrade

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will set you back little over 10k according to FUTBIN, so it shouldn’t take too much out of the bank. It will return a pack of 12 Premier League players, including 3 Rares.

Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solutions

Similarly, this squad will set you back around 10-11k, returning 12 Serie A players including 3 Rares.

Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This challenge will set you back approximately 10-11k, returning 12 La Liga players including 3 Rares.

Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will cost you around 9.8-10.8k, earning you 12 Bundesliga players including 3 Rares.

Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC solution.

All in, you could complete all four of these Upgrade SBCs for around 40k. While you’re not guaranteed to get insane returns, the cost is so small that it shouldn’t make too much of a dent.

On the flip side, you should make your money back and, with Team of the Year cards now in packs, it may well be worth testing your luck.

Let us know if you get any big names by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK!