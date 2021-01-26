Resident Evil Village: Release date, trailer, demo, leaks & screenshots - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village is one of 2021’s most highly anticipated games and it finally has a set release date. Here’s everything we know about Capcom’s next major game in the horror franchise.

Resident Evil made its debut on the PlayStation in 1996. The project was helmed by industry icon Shinji Mikami, and went on to become of the longest-running horror franchises of all time. The series has been a staple of the industry for nearly three decades.

On June 11, players got their first look at the franchise’s next iteration – Village. The upcoming game will make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Resident Evil Village release date

We now know that Resident Evil Village will be coming out on May 7, 2021.

The popular horror game has developed a hell of a lot over the years, and it will be interesting to see how it fares on Sony’s flagship PlayStation 5 console.

Residen Evil Village trailers

The initial reveal was accompanied by a two-minute trailer which gave fans their first look into the next installment in the Resident Evil franchise.

The creepy video gives out serious nostalgic vibes to the classic fourth title which came out in 2005 on Nintendo GameCube.

Trailer 1

Various scenes depict a small village and castle setting, similar to Leon’s journey in RE4. The new footage also teases a possible cast of new villains from witch-looking vampires, to a ferocious werewolf. We even get the return of series veteran Chris Redfield.

In September 2020, a second trailer was also revealed. It shows us more of the dim, Gothic-looking setting of Village. Over these images, an old woman with a harrowing laugh states that “in life and in death, we give glory. The bell tolls for us all. They’re coming again”.

Trailer 2

Following on from that, January 2021’s Resident Evil showcase went a step further, with an hour-long video being released.

Producer Pete Fabiano shared some further insights into the story players will embark upon with Ethan. Venturing to the castle to search for their kidnapped daughter, players will experience first-person gameplay that “really draws players into the detailed world.”

Resident Evil Village January 2021 showcase

Puzzles and extra objectives peppered throughout the game gives players a reason to venture off of the beaten path, increasing playtime and, potentially, replayability.

What is Village about?

During the Sony event, a synopsis was given by Capcom that described RE8 as a continuation to the story in Resident Evil 7. “Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions, and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village,” it reads.

From the trailer, we can gather that Ethan settles down with his girlfriend Mia Winters after rescuing her from the horrific Baker mansion. However, events then force the protagonist to leave behind his cozy home life and travel to a creepy snow-covered village. Just like the last release, Capcom is throwing the player into a first-person experience.

While it’s unclear what their roles will be, several new characters are hinted at. A group of fierce women look to inhabit the castle mansion. At one point, one of them is seen sucking the blood from a character’s arm… Could they be vampires?

Features

Over on the PlayStation Blog, some tidbits about the upcoming horror release were revealed. Accordingly, players can expect a more open-world experience with a bigger focus on combat than the previous entry in the series.

“With a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7, the village itself is just as important a character as any other, a location with a life of its own that will frequently keep you on edge as you discover its secrets,” the post read.

Rumors back in January stated that there would be both zombies and werewolf enemy types, as well as a new stalker villain. The trailer both depicts a man transforming into a beast, as well as a giant wielding a massive axe. Could this be confirmation that the leaks were true?

How to get the Resident Evil Village demo

The Resident Evil Village ‘Maiden’ demo is available to download now on PlayStation 5. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps, and you’ll dive into the non-combat trial in no time.

Head over to the Resident Evil Village listing in the PlayStation Store. Add the game to your library. Select the Maiden demo, and play once it is downloaded.

While the demo is exclusive to the console, a separate, new demo, will also be available for all platforms during Spring 2021.

Story and screenshot leaks

A number of high profile leaks have reportedly been released, which would be an incredible blow to Sony’s efforts. Screenshots, story details, and marketing plans were all revealed in part, making it difficult for players to go into it blind – if they stumble upon it.

These leaks are probably due to the recent Capcom ransomware leak that occurred, allowing people to get hold of developer builds of the game. Many of these images have since been taken down or removed from the public eye, through copyright strikes.

Resident Evil Village’s different editions

Releasing on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series consoles, it was also revealed that they will release on old-gens, too. The PS4 version is also able to be upgraded, for free to the digital PS5 version, with the Xbox One edition giving access to the game on next-gen via Smart Delivery.

