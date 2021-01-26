 Resident Evil Village cosplayer seduces fans as "tall vampire lady" Alcina Dimitrescu - Dexerto
Resident Evil Village cosplayer seduces fans as “tall vampire lady” Alcina Dimitrescu

Published: 26/Jan/2021 21:55

by Alan Bernal
resident evil village Maiden demo Alcina Dimitrescu hot tall vampire lady
curvy_rhiwen Instagram / Capcom

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil Village fans can’t get enough of the Maiden demo’s Alcina Dimitrescu, with one cosplayer paying tribute to her with a spitting image of the castle’s head lady.

Resident Evil Village could be primed to reveal some of the biggest secrets in the franchise and be one of the most important entries to the entire series’ lore to date. But Capcom also created one of the internet’s newest loves, who some are calling ‘hot/tall vampire lady.’

Her place in the larger Resident Evil lore is still something to experience come May 7, when Village comes out, but some of the community’s more artistic members are already taken by the vampiric mistress.

Sonia García Rhiwen, who goes by ‘curvy_rhiwen,’ already has Lady Dimitrescu down to a T with her latest cosplay that shockingly captures the blood-driven character.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia García Rhiwen (@curvy_rhiwen)

“You asked for it,” Rhiwen told her fans, many of who were stricken after swiping just to be greeted with the RE8 antagonist’s image and another one of the cosplayer that looks just like Dimitrescu.

In the demo, after solving your way through a dungeon keep, you ultimately make it to the Courtyard door, seemingly poised to escape the nightmares that happen in the castle.

But just before exiting, she rudely blocks the player from leaving. The towering figure then grabs the maiden you play and thrusts her elongated fingernail knives into her.

One of the last images we get is of Dimitrescu holding the player with an appetizing smile wearing bright red lips, a long white dress, an imposing black hat, and an elegant flower necklaces along with boutonnière that some believe could be linked to RE7’s progenitor flowers.

resident evil village Maiden demo Alcina Dimitrescu hot tall vampire lady
Capcom
Alcina Dimitrescu has quickly become a favorite among Resident Evil fandom.

Then it was all about putting the outfit together, creating a mirror-like recreation of the newly introduced Resident Evil character that’s taken the internet by storm.

The cosplay is being hailed as one of the most accurate representations of Sanguis Virginis’ sinister sommelier, and one would have to agree by looking at those images back-to-back.

With months until the new Resident Evil game drops, it won’t be surprising if we see more people create cosplays and tributes in the lead up to Village.

