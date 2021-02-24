Resident Evil Village cosplayer captivates fans as tall vampire lady Alcina Dimitrescu - Dexerto

A Resident Evil Village cosplayer shared her mind-blowing true-to-life take on Alcina Dimitrescu. The talented artist brought the viral tall vampire lady to life with an insanely accurate costume.
Ever since her reveal in January 2021, the internet can’t get enough of the “tall vampire lady” that starred in Resident Evil Village’s trailer. Despite being the villain of the upcoming PlayStation 5 title, fans can’t get enough of the towering antagonist.
A cosplayer celebrated Alcina Dimitrescu by transforming into her with an incredibly detailed outfit. The artist’s perfect recreation is so accurate, it’s almost as if the terrifying character has walked right out of the screen and into real life.
Resident Evil cosplayer becomes tall vampire lady
Alcina’s explosion in popularity not only took many players by surprise, but Capcom itself was caught off guard by the internet’s obsession over the new villain. I mean, what’s not to love? The incredibly fierce antagonist has a unique design and looks badass the first time her towering height is revealed.
Prolific cosplayer Galina ‘rgtcandy‘ Zhukovskaya made waves on Instagram after sharing her faithful costume of the vampire on February 15. The artist perfectly recreated the antagonist’s iconic white silk pleated dress, as well as her signature large hat which hangs over her eyes.
Photographer Victoria ‘milliganvick‘ not only captured Galina as she posed as Dimitrescu but also helped the artist mirror Alcina’s look by meticulously applying makeup. This is easily one of the best portrayals of the tall vampire lady we have ever seen and it will be sure to capture fans’ hearts.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the talented duo also portrayed an iconic scene from the demo where Alcina emerges from a locked door and grabs Ethan. The 1:1 re-creation is chilling to say the least, as it brings the game to life like never before.
Resident Evil Village will make its debut on next-gen consoles and PC on May 7, 2021. The new entry in the popular survival-horror franchise will be the eighth in the series and will continue the design of 7 by using a first-person point of view.
While fans can’t seem to get enough of vampire Alcina Dimitrescu right now, it may be a different tune once the terrifying villain is chasing players down during the title’s epic story. One thing is for certain, though – the towering antagonist is already an icon in the genre.