 Resident Evil Village cosplayer captivates fans as tall vampire lady Alcina Dimitrescu - Dexerto
Resident Evil Village cosplayer captivates fans as tall vampire lady Alcina Dimitrescu

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:50

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of tall vampire lady from Resident Evil Village next to cosplayer.
Capcom / Instagram: @rgtcandy, @milliganvick

Resident Evil Village

A Resident Evil Village cosplayer shared her mind-blowing true-to-life take on Alcina Dimitrescu. The talented artist brought the viral tall vampire lady to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Ever since her reveal in January 2021, the internet can’t get enough of the “tall vampire lady” that starred in Resident Evil Village’s trailer. Despite being the villain of the upcoming PlayStation 5 title, fans can’t get enough of the towering antagonist.

A cosplayer celebrated Alcina Dimitrescu by transforming into her with an incredibly detailed outfit. The artist’s perfect recreation is so accurate, it’s almost as if the terrifying character has walked right out of the screen and into real life.

Screenshot of Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village trailer.
YouTube: Capcom
The tall vampire has become a viral hit with fans.

Resident Evil cosplayer becomes tall vampire lady

Alcina’s explosion in popularity not only took many players by surprise, but Capcom itself was caught off guard by the internet’s obsession over the new villain. I mean, what’s not to love? The incredibly fierce antagonist has a unique design and looks badass the first time her towering height is revealed.

Prolific cosplayer Galina ‘rgtcandy‘ Zhukovskaya made waves on Instagram after sharing her faithful costume of the vampire on February 15. The artist perfectly recreated the antagonist’s iconic white silk pleated dress, as well as her signature large hat which hangs over her eyes.

Photographer Victoria ‘milliganvick‘ not only captured Galina as she posed as Dimitrescu but also helped the artist mirror Alcina’s look by meticulously applying makeup. This is easily one of the best portrayals of the tall vampire lady we have ever seen and it will be sure to capture fans’ hearts.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the talented duo also portrayed an iconic scene from the demo where Alcina emerges from a locked door and grabs Ethan. The 1:1 re-creation is chilling to say the least, as it brings the game to life like never before.

Resident Evil Village will make its debut on next-gen consoles and PC on May 7, 2021. The new entry in the popular survival-horror franchise will be the eighth in the series and will continue the design of 7 by using a first-person point of view.

While fans can’t seem to get enough of vampire Alcina Dimitrescu right now, it may be a different tune once the terrifying villain is chasing players down during the title’s epic story. One thing is for certain, though – the towering antagonist is already an icon in the genre.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 20:02

by Andrew Amos
ESL

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Thrive Props

  • Ax1le: 28.5 total kills
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Hobbit: 43.5 total deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points
  • Electronic: 6.5 total assists
    • Over = 95 points
    • Under = 105 points
  • Flamie: 18.5 total headshots
    • Over = 105 points
    • Under = 95 points
  • S1mple: 75.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points

Visit Thrive

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

Thrive Props

  • Buster: 45.5 total kills
    • Over = 115 points
    • Under = 85 points
  • Sanji: 32.5 total deaths
    • Over = 80 points
    • Under = 120 points
  • Magisk: 9.5 total assists
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points
  • gla1ve: 13.5 total headshots
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Device: 88.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points

The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.

Terms and Conditions of the Thrive Fantasy service apply, for a full list of Terms and Conditions, please visit: https://www.thrivefantasy.com/