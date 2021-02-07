Logo
Cosplay

Resident Evil Village cosplayer pulls off perfect Lady Dimitrescu look

Published: 7/Feb/2021 17:15

by Joe Craven
IG: alice_with_cats / Capcom

Resident Evil

A Resident Evil Village cosplayer has wowed fans with a spot on cosplay of the notorious matriarch Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, three months ahead of its planned release date.

Resident Evil Village is Capcom’s upcoming installment in the immensely popular horror franchise. Following on from 2017’s Biohazard and the remasters of 2 and 3 respectively, the next entry is highly anticipated.

Some fans have already got their hands on the game’s Maiden demo, which launched at the end of January. That gave fans their first proper look at Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, a mutant countess who had a memorable role in the game’s demo.

Her creepiness was matched only by the retractable claws she revealed at the end of Maiden, brutally spearing the protagonist and signaling the demo’s end. Since then, rather understandably, fans have been dying to see more of the terrifying matriarch.

Lady Dimitrescu in Maiden
Capcom
The Maiden appearance of Lady Dimitrescu was brutal (and awesome).

While fans will have to wait a little longer for another in-game look at the countess, some cosplayers are already channeling their inner creativity and faithfully recreating her look. Cosplayers have also created other characters, such as Daniela.

That was the case with Instagram account ‘alice_with_cats’, who regularly posts awesome cosplays to her followers.

In early February, she turned her attention to Lady Dimitrescu, absolutely nailing her towering figure, wide-brimmed hat and long, flowing gown.

We’re also pleased to report that the cosplayer took the time to add the long, retractable claws, transporting her Lady Dimitrescu look from creepy to downright threatening.

She also showcased a few more angles afterwards, which really brought the incredible attention to detail to light. Whether it’s the blood spatters across the chest and neck or the black leather gloves, it’s an incredible cosplay for a character who we’ve not even fully met.

For a full look at the cosplay (and all the others she’s done), be sure to check out Alice’s Instagram page.

Lady Dimitrescu became the subject of internet memes when it was revealed she’s over 9 feet tall. Needless to say, this fact piqued the interest of many basketball teams.

Barring any delays, Resident Evil Village is set to drop on May 7, 2021.

Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer hits the road with amazing D.Va x Green Lantern mashup

Published: 7/Feb/2021 2:20

by Bill Cooney
D.Va selfie Green Lantern cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment/@eksys_/Instagram

One cosplayer has come up with quite the unique mashup, combining Overwatch’s D.Va, Green Lantern, and giving it a street racer flair on top of that.

When it comes to Overwatch heroes, D.Va and her giant pink MEKA Toki are probably as close as you can get to a street racer and her ride, so cosplayer ‘eksys_‘ on Instagram decided to replace the mech with their own Chevy Camaro.

It’s not just any regular old sports car either, the whip is done out in a Green Lantern paint job which could have inspired eksys to add the superhero into the cosplay as well.

 

The D.Va suit is custom done in green and black, along with the lantern logo dead center. The superhero doesn’t really match Hana Song, as his ability to bend light is probably closer to Symmetra or Echo.

Oddly enough though, this cosplay just works. It’s not like everyone has a giant mech laying around to use as a prop, so the idea to build around an already sick-looking car is pretty ingenious.

With a little background replacement, eksys was even able to transport herself to several Overwatch maps, and pull off D.Va’s poses to a T in the process.

 

Sadly, an Overwatch and DC Comics crossover event to make this skin possible probably won’t be happening anytime soon, and on top of that D.Va didn’t get a new skin for this year’s Lunar New Year event (though there is a new highlight intro for her).

So, it looks like we’ll have to make do with cosplays and other fan-made skin ideas until Archives, which usually gets going in March, for our next best chance at getting an actual, new in-game skin for the tank.

As long as the cosplays keep looking as good as this though, time should fly right on by.