Resident Evil Village cosplayer pulls off perfect Lady Dimitrescu look

A Resident Evil Village cosplayer has wowed fans with a spot on cosplay of the notorious matriarch Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, three months ahead of its planned release date.

Resident Evil Village is Capcom’s upcoming installment in the immensely popular horror franchise. Following on from 2017’s Biohazard and the remasters of 2 and 3 respectively, the next entry is highly anticipated.

Some fans have already got their hands on the game’s Maiden demo, which launched at the end of January. That gave fans their first proper look at Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, a mutant countess who had a memorable role in the game’s demo.

Her creepiness was matched only by the retractable claws she revealed at the end of Maiden, brutally spearing the protagonist and signaling the demo’s end. Since then, rather understandably, fans have been dying to see more of the terrifying matriarch.

While fans will have to wait a little longer for another in-game look at the countess, some cosplayers are already channeling their inner creativity and faithfully recreating her look. Cosplayers have also created other characters, such as Daniela.

That was the case with Instagram account ‘alice_with_cats’, who regularly posts awesome cosplays to her followers.

In early February, she turned her attention to Lady Dimitrescu, absolutely nailing her towering figure, wide-brimmed hat and long, flowing gown.

We’re also pleased to report that the cosplayer took the time to add the long, retractable claws, transporting her Lady Dimitrescu look from creepy to downright threatening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your personal succubus (@alice_with_cats)

She also showcased a few more angles afterwards, which really brought the incredible attention to detail to light. Whether it’s the blood spatters across the chest and neck or the black leather gloves, it’s an incredible cosplay for a character who we’ve not even fully met.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your personal succubus (@alice_with_cats)

For a full look at the cosplay (and all the others she’s done), be sure to check out Alice’s Instagram page.

Lady Dimitrescu became the subject of internet memes when it was revealed she’s over 9 feet tall. Needless to say, this fact piqued the interest of many basketball teams.

Barring any delays, Resident Evil Village is set to drop on May 7, 2021.