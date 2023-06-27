Daedra Hearts are an important ingredient in Skyrim but they’re not always easy to locate, so here’s where to find them in the game.

There are countless ingredients and crafting materials for players to collect and use on their adventures in the vast open world of Skyrim. Whether you’re using them to craft and upgrade weapons, or are cooking a meal, it’s always handy to have plenty of resources in your inventory.

One ingredient that can be particularly helpful is Daedra Hearts, which can be used in alchemy to make potions, or if you’re looking to craft Daedric armor and weapons, Daedra Hearts will be a key part of the recipe.

Whatever purpose you’re seeking Daedra Hearts for in Skyrim, there’s no doubt they’re a great ingredient to have, so here’s exactly where to find them in the game.

Bethesda There are various ways to find Daedra Hearts in Skyrim.

Where to find Daedra Hearts in Skyrim

There are a number of ways you can find and obtain Daedra Hearts in Skyrim, and we’ve outlined the most efficient methods and locations below.

Defeat Dremora at the Shrine of Mehrunes Dagon

The Shrine of Mehrunes Dagon – which is a famous Daedric Shrine is located just outside of the city of Dawnstar

Travel to the Shrine and undertake the ‘Pieces of the Past’ quest

Once you complete the quest, Dremora will respawn outside the shrine every few days.

Every Dremora you defeat will drop a Daedra Heart so simply return to the Shrine and defeat Dremora until you have as many Hearts as you need

Purchase Daedra Hearts from Enthir

The alchemist merchant, Enthir, can be found at the College of Winterhold

Daedra Hearts can be purchased directly from him

Stock will replenish every 2 days

Defeat Vampires and Death Hounds in The Hall of the Vigilant

The Hall of the Vigilant is located to the South of Dawnstar.

If the Dawnguard DLC is activated and you’ve reached Level 10, the Hall will be destroyed by vampires and death hounds which you will have to battle

Upon defeat, these foes will occasionally drop Daedra Hearts

Find Daedra Hearts at Nightcaller Temple

Once you accept the quest ‘Waking Nightmare’ you’ll have to travel to the Nightcaller Temple near Dawnstar.

You can find several Daedra Hearts in a side room during the quest.

These Hearts won’t respawn so make sure to grab them while you can!

Find Daedra Hearts in The Jorrvaskr

The Jorrvaskr, home of the Companions, has a Daedra Heart hidden away.

Look for Kodlak’s bedroom on the lower level of the building.

You can find the Heart on a plate, it won’t respawn so make sure to take it!

Finally, you can craft Daedra Hearts but only if you have the Dragonborn DLC installed. This can be done by using the Atronach Forge (which is located in The Midden underneath the College of Winterhold) by using a Sigil Stone, x1 Human Heart, and x1 Black Soul Gem filled with a soul.

