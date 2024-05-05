WoW Dark Heart Content Update 10.2.7 patch notes

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is drawing to a close, and things are ramping up ahead of the release of the next expansion, The War Within. The next step in that process is the Dark Heart Content Update, which paves the way for what’s to come.

The first thing to note here is that it kicks off the upcoming story in earnest. Archmage Khadgar summons the player to Dalaran to investigate a mysterious figure known as The Harbinger, who possesses a powerful relic known as the Dark Heart.

Additionally, Draenei and Troll players can now also unlock their Heritage Armor. Draenei players Level 50 and above need to track down the Magically-Sealed Parcel to start the An Artificer’s Appeal quest. For Trolls, seek out Zi’guma in Orgrimmar and start the Return to the Echo Isles quest.

Read on for our full breakdown of all the changes coming in the Dark Heart Content Update.

Dark Heart complete patch notes

Characters

Added six new hair colors for Kul Tiran.

Classes

HUNTER The hunter pet stable has been updated: The pet preview window is now larger. More information about the pet is displayed, including a list of abilities. Pets can be favorited and added to a separate group at the top of the stable list. The stable list is now searchable and sortable by name, specialization, abilities, and more. Pets can now be renamed directly from the stable without certificate items. Pets can now be released directly from the stable without needing to be summoned. For the Beast Mastery specialization, the pet that is summoned by the Animal Companion talent now has a dedicated slot next to the Active pet list. The tooltip has been updated to reflect this change.



Items

Increased the drop rate of Oozing Necroray Egg obtained from Tribute of the Ambitious and Tribute of the Duty-Bound.

Quests

All Dragonflight quests that previously became available with Renown levels are now available to all max-level player characters, regardless of Renown.

BE YOURSELF CELEBRATION After learning from Chromie and Kalecgos about the Visage Day celebrations of Azeroth’s past, Emberthal feels pressured to choose her own visage form. However, she remains uncertain of the path she should take. Speak with Chromie in Valdrakken to learn more.

SINS OF THE SISTER A night elf has arrived at Bel’ameth to bury the family she lost at Teldrassil. But when her deceased sister is revealed to be a traitor, will the night elves show her sister forgiveness or demand accountability for her sins? Level 70 players can speak with Malfurion Stormrage at the Terrace of the Moon in Bel’ameth to accept the quest “An Uncommon Request” and start this questline.



User Interface & Accessibility