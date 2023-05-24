How do you become a werewolf in Skyrim? In the mythical world of Tamriel, you can take on many different personas. And one of the most interesting ones available is the werewolf. Here’s what we know.

Werewolves in Skyrim are among the most powerful and agile creatures imaginable. If you’re looking to assert dominance during combat, or simply want to show off your heightened senses, lycanthropy may be the route to take. Not only that, but it’s an alternative playstyle that may freshen up your gameplay if you’re getting bored of the usual routine.

Article continues after ad

Even so, becoming a werewolf in Skyrim isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Luckily, we’re here to help you achieve your beastly dreams.

How to Become a Werewolf in Skyrim

If you wish to become a werewolf in Skyrim, there are two ways. For method number one, you first need to join the Companions and follow their questline. You can find them in Jorrvaskr, which is on the east side of Whiterun.

Follow the companions’ storyline until you reach the quest “The Silver Hand”. This is a mission where you will undergo a ritual that transforms you into a werewolf. Following this, you’ll gain the “Beast Form” power which allows you to turn into a lycanthrope.

Article continues after ad

The Benefits of Being a Werewolf

In addition to a cool aesthetic, being a werewolf in Skyrim comes with some benefits. You have increased damage, health, stamina and carry capacity while in beast form. This is especially useful if you’re overencumbered and need to transport a lot of items to a nearby merchant.

You’ll also get some special powers too that work similar to shouts, such as the Howl of Terror and Totem of Fear powers, which grant special properties during combat and stealth.

Article continues after ad

Finally, you are also immune to all diseases while you have the werewolf effect. This makes it useful for traversing dangerous areas with poisonous and diseased enemies. It will also help you to not be affected by vampirism.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is There a Downside to Being a Werewolf in Skyrim?

While it’s enticing to become a werewolf in Skyrim, there are some drawbacks to consider too.

For example, werewolves are creatures of the night, and therefore you can’t receive any rested bonuses from sleeping in beds.

Article continues after ad

You also have less control over your character’s actions. You won’t be able to use items in your inventory, use weapons, pick locks, talk to characters or loot corpses. What’s worse is your body will also be much larger, preventing you from fitting inside narrow dungeon doorways.

Another downside to consider is that all characters will become hostile towards you if you transform into a werewolf in public. When considering beast form, try to do it away from society lest you become public enemy number one.

Article continues after ad

Can You Be Both a Werewolf and a Vampire in Skyrim?

You may be wondering if you can also be a vampire as well as a werewolf in Skyrim. Sadly, it is not possible to be both a vampire and a werewolf in Skyrim. The game will only allow one or other. The Dawnguard DLC adds a Vampire Lord transformation, but taking it cures your lycanthropy. This also works vice versa, where becoming a werewolf will cure vampirism.

Those are all you need to know about becoming a werewolf in Skyrim. There are upsides and there are downsides, so be sure to weigh up your options before deciding to take on this massive burden. Be sure to check out some of our other Elder Scrolls content too.