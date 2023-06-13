There are many different groups to find in the expansive world of Tamriel, and the Dark Brotherhood is perhaps the most elusive faction in all of Skyrim. Here’s exactly how you can join the notorious Dark Brotherhood in the game.

For those Skyrim players who are keen to explore all the glacial expanses of Tamriel has to offer, there are plenty of secrets and challenges to find, but few are as alluring as the shadowy faction, the Dark Brotherhood.

This mysterious group is an essential part of the game’s narrative landscape and joining them provides players with an exciting path full of assassination contracts, and treacherous allies. Being initiated into the group, however, can take some time. So, for those wondering exactly how to join the Dark Brotherhood in Skyrim, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Join the Dark Brotherhood in Skyrim

Bethesda Players will have to take on a grim quest before they can join the Dark Brotherhood.

You can join the ominous ranks of the Dark Brotherhood in Skyrim by following the steps below:

Embark on the Innocence Lost quest: Head to Windhelm where you will find Aventus Aretino in the Aretino Residence. Speak to him to activate the “Innocence Lost” quest. Complete the Contract: Successfully execute the contract on Grelod the Kind, located in the Riften Orphanage. Once this has been completed, it will demonstrate your potential to the Dark Brotherhood. Wait for the Mysterious Note: Go to sleep. Once you wake up, you’ll find a mysterious note left on your person with a sinister black handprint and the words “We Know”. Awaken in the Abandoned Shack: After receiving the note, the next time you sleep, you will be abducted and wake up in an abandoned shack. Here, you’ll meet Astrid, the leader of the Dark Brotherhood, who will present you with a test to prove your worth. Prove your Worth: Astrid will ask you to demonstrate your ruthlessness by executing one of the three captives in the shack. This dark decision will seal your fate, affirming your place in the shadows of the Dark Brotherhood. Visit the Sanctuary: After your initiation, Astrid will reveal the location of the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary near Falkreath. Take on Contracts: Start honing your skills as an assassin by accepting and completing the contracts handed down by your new faction.

There you have it! That’s how you can join the Dark Brotherhood in Skyrim. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

