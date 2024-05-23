All Hellblade 2 Lorestangir locations

Hellblade 2 Lorestangir stones can be found throughout Senua’s adventure in Iceland. Here are the locations of each Lorestangir totem and what the reward is for unlocking all of them.

Lorestangir in Hellblade 2 behave very similarly to the Lorestones of Senua’s Sacrifice. Using your focus ability (RT on controller) will allow Druth to narrate part of a tale about Icelandic legend Grettir the Strong.

There are 18 Lorestangir to find in Hellblade 2, scattered across each of the game’s first five chapters. Once you’ve activated a Lorestangir, it will turn red and count towards your total collection. Here are the locations of all 18 Lorestangir.

Chapter 1

There is only one Lorestangir to find in Chapter 1.

Lorestangir 1 – Shore of Slaves

The first Lorestangir is found on the edge of a cliff in the first chapter. After you edge along the side of the cliff, you’ll hear a person screaming. The Lorestangir is found on the right just before you notice the stranger walking away in the distance. It’s hard to miss.

Chapter 2

There are four Lorestangir to find in Chapter 2.

Lorestangir 2 – Freyslaug Sighted





As you’re following a certain character at the beginning of Chapter 2, you’ll notice a group of huts with thatched roofs off to the right. Behind the first house is a Lorestangir overlooking a grave mound.

Lorestangir 3 – Return Home





After you’ve passed the rune gate in the village, head up the bridge and go inside the large building. Exit the building through the back and head around to the left side where you’ll spot a low crawl space for Senua to pass through. The Lorestangir is found here.

Lorestangir 4 – Draugar Ceremony





As you enter the Draugar ceremony, you’ll shimmy along the edges of the camp as the ritual takes place. Continue along the side until you eventually find a ladder on your left. Ascend the ladder then vault a low wall to your right. The Lorestangir is located at the end of this path.

Lorestangir 5 – Meeting the Stranger





After meeting up with a new character, you head down a hill back to the village from before. About halfway down the hill, head left when you find a wooden post with a marked stone underneath it. From here, veer left and follow the path to find the Lorestangir.

Chapter 3

There are six Lorestangir to find in Chapter 3.

Lorestangir 6 – Red Hill

At the beginning of Chapter 3, find another marked stone and wooden post, similar to the previous one. From here, go left and follow the path as it goes around to the right. The Lorestangir is found in a clearing just away from here.

Lorestangir 7 – On the Hill

After encountering the giant, you’ll speak with a character in a village atop a large abandoned mountain village. When you regain control of Senua, head up to the top of the village and find the Lorestangir to the right of the hut.

Lorestangir 8 – Find the Hiddenfolk

After you complete the first Hiddenfolk sphere puzzle, go up the hill until you find a ledge on the left you can climb up. The Lorestangir is found up here.

Lorestangir 9 – Find the Hiddenfolk





This one is found after completing the second Hiddenfolk sphere puzzle. Drop down a couple of ledges until you’re in a small pond. Head forward and there will be a narrow gap for you to squeeze through about halfway down the pond. The Lorestangir is located up here.

Lorestangir 10 – Find the Hiddenfolk

From the previous Totem, head back through the tight gap and run forward. At the end of the pond area is a low crawlspace Senua can fit through. The Lorestangir is found inside this small cave.

Lorestangir 11 – Find the Hiddenfolk

When completing the Hiddenfolk orb puzzle by the lake, you’ll have to collect three spheres for this pedestal. Once you’ve collected the first two, you’ll head up to an area that has you fighting multiple Draugr. Once this combat encounter has concluded, create a path on the far side of the cave to access the area with the third sphere. The Lorestangir is located upside down towards the back of this location where you collect the sphere.

Chapter 4

There are three Lorestangir to find in Chapter 4.

Lorestangir 12 – Enter the Caves

Once you enter the Hiddenfolk caves, you’ll collect a torch and begin descending a narrow path. When you drop into a small puddle of water, the Furies will comment on keeping the torch safe. When this happens, head right and find the Lorestangir hidden in a tunnel.

Lorestangir 13 – Enter the Caves

After completing the flame puzzle that creates a bridge across some water, press on and you’ll spot the Lorestangir on your right. The small bridge connected here will allow you to reach it.

Lorestangir 14 – Act of Sacrifice

After you lose the sword, follow the light throughout the caverns until you reach an area featuring a bunch of floating rocks. When the rocks fall to the ground, keep to the right-hand side of the tunnel and find a short path to a Lorestangir.

Chapter 5

There are four Lorestangir to find in Chapter 5.

Lorestangir 15 – To The Sea





At the beginning of Chapter 5, follow the path until you pass a very small waterfall on your right. Head up the hill from here and immediately turn right when you can. The path leads to a clearing in the rocks with a larger waterfall. The Lorestangir is located at the end of this stream.

Lorestangir 16 – Sjávarrisi





At the beginning of the sub-chapter as you’re walking and talking with Ástriðr, continue on until she starts talking about her mother. At this point, you’ll drop down a ledge and then climb over a small wall. From here, turn right and you’ll spot the Lorestangir over a large gap. To reach this, keep right and find a small tunnel that leads to the totem.

Lorestangir 17 – Another Question





When you’re at the Rune puzzle on the beach near the shipwreck, face away from the puzzle door and head to the right. Interact with the glowing Hiddenfolk orb to open a path, and follow the cliff around to another shipwreck site. There’ll be a gap in the wall to the back of this area, accessible when the time of day is set to night. Squeeze through here and the Lorestangir is located on the right.

Lorestangir 18 – Another Question

After you reach the village and can see flashes of the giant attacking the houses, look for a house with two lit torches in front of it. From here, go left and up a small hill to find the final Lorestangir pillar.

Hellblade 2 Lorestangir reward

By finding all 18 Lorestangir pillars in Hellblade 2, you’ll unlock Druth as an alternate narrator when starting a new game from the main menu. Druth is Senua’s friend from the previous game and narrates all the Lorestones in the Hellblade series.

Who is Grettir the Strong?

Druth’s Lorestangirs tells the story of Grettir the Strong, a real saga of Iceland where Hellblade 2 takes place. According to historians, his story is estimated to occur around the 11th century.

According to the tale, Grettir was a descendant of a viking from Norway, who fled the kingdom after fighting in the Battle of Hafrsfjord. Grettir grew up to become an outlaw in Iceland and is subsequently banished from the country.

He leaves for Norway and fights a re-animated corpse (known as Draugr in Scandinavian folklore) called Kar the Old, who was guarding treasure in his grave mound. Eventually, he returns to Iceland and defeats the undead spirit known as Glámr.

However, before passing Glámr places a curse on Grettir, which causes him to experience many disasters throughout the rest of his life. He becomes weaker over time and is doomed to loneliness after a series of hardships. Grettir spends the rest of his life in exile from society, living on the fringes of civilization and defeating more creatures.

He eventually ends up spending his last years on Drangey, a small island off the northern coast of Iceland, with his half-brother Illugi and slave Glaumur. After nearly two decades in solitude, Grettir is killed by his enemies in Drangey.

If you've been enjoying Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, check out these other best action horror games we'd recommend playing. Be sure to also read our Hellblade 2 review, or see why players are disappointed with the combat.