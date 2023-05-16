How do you build a house in Skyrim? In the expansive world of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, owning a house is more than just having a place to store your hard-earned loot. It’s also a reflection of your character’s achievements.

If you crave a deeper connection to Skyrim‘s world, building your own house can offer creative satisfaction. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps required to create your dream home in Skyrim from scratch, detailing the materials you need and the associated costs.

How to build a house in Skyrim

Building a house in Skyrim is a process that involves acquiring land, gathering materials, and constructing your home piece by piece, room by room.

The first step is to own a plot of land. This can be done by acquiring permission and purchasing a plot from the steward or Jarl of one of these three Holds: Falkreath, The Pale, or Hjaalmarch. This costs 5,000 gold. You must first complete some quests for them though, in order to be seen favourably by them.

Once you have permission and a plot of land, you’ll also need to purchase a blueprint for your house from the steward. A basic house blueprint costs 1,000 gold. Once you’ve done that, simply head to your new plot of land. Depending on the region you bought the land in, you’ll have a quest marker pointing you to the right spot.

When you’re at your plot of land, use the Drafting Table to select the type of house you want to build, then proceed to the Carpenter’s Workbench to start building. Here, you’ll be able to build the foundation, walls, and roof of your house.

Building materials like stone, clay, and iron are necessary for construction, and while the quest will start you off with some of these materials, you’ll also want to get more. These can be mined directly from your land or purchased from various vendors across Skyrim.

While there are only three player houses available to you in the base game, there are mods that can increase this number. Be sure to also check out what the community is saying about houses for inspiration.

How much does it cost to fully build a house in Skyrim?

Once your house is built, you can furnish it using additional materials like wood, straw, and glass. This is also done at the Carpenter’s Workbench. However, it’ll take you an awfully long time to fully furnish your humble abode. Here’s a breakdown of the approximate costs:

A plot of land costs around 5,000 gold .

. A basic house blueprint costs 1,000 gold .

. Gathering all necessary materials might cost around 3,000-4,000 gold , depending on your choices. This includes around 100 logs of Sawn Logs, 200 units of Quarried Stone, 80 Clay , 100 Iron Ingots , and 30 Corundum Ingots .

, depending on your choices. This includes around of Sawn Logs, of Quarried Stone, , , and . The cost of fully furnishing your house varies based on your personal preferences and can range from 2,000 to 10,000 gold.

Because of this huge cost, we recommend stockpiling building materials whenever you get the chance to. Visit every merchant you see across Skyrim and buy out their entire supply of iron.

And that’s all you need to know on how to build a house in Skyrim. Be sure to check out some of our other Skyrim coverage too.