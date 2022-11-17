Warzone 2 player is racking up money as Uber driver with new proximity chat

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2’s new proximity chat has been nothing short of a revelation, and a TikToker used it to start his own Uber service.

Warzone changed the battle royale landscape in 2020, and Warzone 2 built off a very strong foundation. Gulag 2.0, AI enemies, and a new backpack system added new dimensions to WZ2, but nothing drew more attention than proximity chat.

Proximity chat enables squads to hear and communicate with nearby enemies. Players can trash talk to their heart’s content as they engage in gunfights with teams around them. Hilarious clips flooded social media of players using the new feature, including CouRage tricking an enemy team.

Assimilation even allows you to use proximity chat to recruit enemy players to your squad. On a similar line of thinking, a TikToker used the new feature to roleplay as an Uber driver.

Activision Blizzard Warzone 2 introduces several new vehicles to the battlefield.

TikToker roleplays as Uber driver in Warzone 2

Warzone TikToker Zics wholesomely trolled WZ2 players by pretending to be an Uber driver during matches.

He picked up enemy teams and drove them where they asked to go. The driver was, of course, compensated with in-game cash for his services.

Tragically, a plot twist pitted the TikToker up against one of the players he drove earlier in the Gulag. Zics apologized for eliminating an enemy he bonded with earlier.

The TikToker’s second Uber ride sent him into early retirement. Zics crashed into a rock, and while collecting his Uber fare, a Precision Airstrike Killstreak blew up his vehicle and everyone along with it.

Fans of the iconic in-game voice chat from Arma 2 or GTA RP will surely fall in love with Warzone 2’s new proximity chat feature.