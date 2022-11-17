How to add an enemy player to your squad in Warzone 2: Assimilation explained

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

As one of the more shocking new features in Warzone 2, players can now swap sides and join enemy teams in the midst of combat. Here’s how it works thanks to the Assimilation mechanic.

With the arrival of Warzone 2 came an all-new map in Al Mazrah, a range of new weapons, playlists, and plenty more. Though it also marked the debut of some brand-new features, including the Assimilation mechanic.

For the first time in CoD history, players can now swap teams in the middle of the action. Whether it’s yourself joining a formidable team on the hunt for a win, or a lonesome player joining your trio after their squad gets wiped out, nothing is off limits.

So if you’re wondering how it works, we’ve got you covered right here with everything you need to know about the Assimilation feature in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s new Assimilation feature explained

In classic Warzone playlists, the Assimilation feature can’t be used beyond the standard team size. For instance, if you’re in the trios mode and looking to add a new player to your team, you must be part of a duo. You can’t go beyond that three-person limit for your team.

However, for things to get truly wild, that’s where the Unhinged playlist comes into focus. Here, you can go beyond the normal limits and grow your team bigger than ever. By Assimilating other players and having them join your side, you can grow up to a squad of six.

Activision You can end a game of Warzone 2 with a completely different squad to what you started with.

How to add an enemy to your team in Warzone 2

If you’re curious how it’s all done, adding new players to your team couldn’t be easier in Warzone 2. It’s simply a matter of standing nearby and checking through the Ping menu. From there, you’ll see an option to either invite an enemy player or accept an invitation from someone else.

Below is a step-by-step breakdown on how you can add players to your own team or join another squad in Warzone 2.

Press and hold your ‘Ping’ input to open the Ping menu. Look for the ‘Invite’ or ‘Join’ nearby enemy squad option. If an enemy team requests you join them, select either ‘Accept’ or ‘Reject’. If you invite another player, they will have to select either ‘Accept’ or ‘Reject.’

So that’s all there is to it. In just a matter of seconds you can be working alongside new teammates or have a new member on your existing roster. It’s sure to get fairly chaotic out there, especially in the Unhinged modes, so be sure to double-check who’s a friend and who’s foe in Warzone 2.