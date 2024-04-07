Game-breaking Counter-Strike 2 bug gives every player cheats

A massive Counter-Strike 2 bug is turning the game’s Premier mode upside down as players discover how to enable wallhacks and other cheats. Anyone can use cheats by entering one console command.

Counter-Strike 2‘s reception has been mixed, with the new and improved graphics and game updates coming alongside a whole host of issues like poor optimization and game crashes. Not to mention cheaters running rampant.

However, a newly discovered bug takes the cake; players have discovered how to enable console commands via an actual cheat code, allowing them to enable things like wallhacks and anti-gravity without having to use external cheat software.

It’s as simple as the sort of cheat codes you’d put into GTA 5 to entirely change the rules of the game and turn the world upside down, except players can do it in a competitive setting via console commands.

The cheat code is being kept under wraps for obvious reasons to try and keep things somewhat civil in Premier mode while this is patched out of the game, but for now it’s absolute bedlam. Anyone could be cheating.

This works even in FaceIt lobbies, meaning any player could be cheating without even having to install software. It’s just a really, really nasty bug.

These console commands are only intended to be used in practice modes where you aren’t playing for actual rating, but the ability to use them universally is sure to cause havoc on the ranked ladder.

This comes on the same day that Counter-Strike 2 hit its all-time player record of over 1.6 million players, just 200,000 down from its all time peak with CS:GO. There are clearly still a ton of players who love CS, but the game also has its fair share of issues that still need to be ironed out.