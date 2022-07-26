Underrated Warzone AR could replace NZ-41 in Season 4 Reloaded meta

Nathan Warby . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is right around the corner and players are preparing for the dominant NZ-41 to be nerfed after weeks at the top of the meta. Luckily, CoD expert WhoImmortal has picked out the underrated Assault Rifle that might take the NZ’s crown.

The mid-season update for Warzone Season 4 is almost here, and players are expecting the usual wave of new game modes and weapons. Season 4 Reloaded is set to bring zombies back to the battle royale in Rebirth of the Dead, as well as killer machines in a Terminator crossover.

There will also be a ton of nerfs and buffs to the current lineup of weapons in an effort to shake up the meta. After weeks as Warzone’s most popular gun, the NZ-41 is the prime suspect for another nerf.

This will likely leave many players with a hole to be filled in their loadout, but Warzone expert WhosImmortal has picked out the slept-on Assault Rifle that could step up in Season 4 Reloaded.

In his July 25 video, WhosImmortal explained that the Nikita AVT has a great chance of replacing the NZ-41 as Warzone’s best weapon in the new season. The Vanguard AR has been a solid yet uninspiring weapon since it was added in Vanguard Season 3, but the YouTuber believes its time has come.

“This thing is actually absurdly, absurdly good,” he said in his video. “It’s a little trickier to use, it’s not this no recoil laser like the NZ or the STG, but it has got very very spicy damage.”

He acknowledged that the recoil pattern on Nikita AVT is a little tricky to handle at first, but felt that its stats make it more than worth persevering with.

When comparing its TTK with the NZ-41, he found that the Nikita AVT is over 0.15 seconds faster at dispatching enemies until you hit the 45-meter range, at which point the two are neck and neck. This is before the NZ has been nerfed, so Nikita is only going to extend its lead in Warzone Season 4 reloaded.

WhosImmortal’s Nikita AVT loadout for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags

7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: On-Hand

This build is centered around making the Nikita AVT a beast in long-range fights by keeping its tricky recoil in check, while retaining its ridiculous damage and low TTK. Most of the attachments selected here boost recoil control, making it far easier to land shots at a distance.

However, WhosImmortal noted that you could easily switch the Nikita AVT into a sniper support option by switching to the Kovalevskaya 548mm Precision Barrel, Kovalevskaya Folding Stock, and 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drum.

These boost the AR’s hipfire accuracy and mobility at the expense of some recoil control, to make the Nikita AVT dominate close-quarters engagements.

With this build, we could see a brand-new weapon at the top of the tree as we head towards Warzone Season 5.