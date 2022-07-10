When is Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded? Release date, content, weapons & maps

Joe Craven . 3 hours ago

Warzone Season 4 is underway in Call of Duty’s battle royale, but fans are wondering when the Reloaded refresh will come, bringing the rest of the promised seasonal content. Here, we run through when we expect it to drop and what will come when it does.

Warzone Season 4 was dropped by Raven on June 22, bringing new weapons in the form the UGM-8 and Marco 5, as well as a new map in the form of the fast-paced Fortune’s Keep environment. It may be fresh in consoles of Warzone players, but many are now wondering when Season 4 Reloaded will drop.

The Reloaded updates often come as mid-season refreshes, releasing more stored-up content and ironing out any issues that may have been caused by the release of major seasonal updates. Alongside the inception of new seasons, they constitute the most significant updates Warzone gets.

Here, we’re running through when we expect Season 4 Reloaded to drop and what content will come when it does.

Activision Season 4 brought tonnes of new content, including the UGM-8 LMG.

When is Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded?

Typically, the Reloaded updates come around the mid-point of the ongoing season. That was the case with Season 3, which saw its Reloaded patch drop at exactly halfway.

Assuming that trend is to continue, the middle point of Season 4 takes us to Tuesday 26 July. We therefore expect Season 4 Reloaded to drop in the evening of 26 July, or early on 27 July.

Naturally, that date could change depending on how the season develops and any emergent issues that Raven have to factor in.

Activision Warzone Pacific Season 4’s roadmap.

Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded content: Vargo-5, Terminator Crossover & Desolation map

Because Season 4’s roadmap released alongside the update itself, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect with Season 4 Reloaded. Not all of the ‘In-Season’ additions are sure to drop with the Reloaded update, but we expect the majority to do so.

The Vargo-5, Push Dagger melee weapon and Desolation multiplayer map stand out as the biggest additions we expect to come at the end of July.

There will also be a Terminator crossover, the latest in a long-line of popular culture crossovers. We know, for example, T-800 and T-1000 Terminators will arrive as Store Bundles.

Finally, we know Mercenary Vaults, Rebirth of the Dead LTM and Armoured SUVs will also release.

It looks to be shaping up as a major patch, and we expect the typical bug fixes and stability updates to accompany the new content too.

That’s all there is to say about Season 4 Reloaded right now, but we’ll be sure to update this page if and when things becomes clearer as to Warzone’s next major update.