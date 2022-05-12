Territorial IO: How to expand your territory, strategy tips & tricks

If you’re wondering how to expand your territory in Territorial IO, don’t worry. We have you covered with a bunch of tips and tricks that will help massively on your journey to grow your territory.

Territorial IO is an interactive territory-capturing game where you want to have the largest empire on the map. While the game does offer a single-player mode, the real fun begins when playing against others.

The main objective is to explore new regions, attack enemy territories, and discover new islands and continents to expand your own influence. However, there is a variety of factors that you need to note before you try to expand your colonies.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about expanding your territory in Territorial IO.

How to expand your territory in Territorial IO

The best method to expand your colony in Territorial IO is by attacking enemy territories and fending off their attacks. However, both of these tasks can be fairly difficult if you’re not aware of the game’s mechanics and how things work.

Having said that, one of the most important aspects of the game is Balance and the Percentage Bar. Both these factors have an important role in determining whether your attack/defense will be successful or not. Let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about these in the game.

What is Balance in Territorial IO?

Balance is arguably the most important aspect of the game. For this reason, it is extremely important for you to know how it works and what effect it can have on your in-game performance.

Here are a few points that will help you understand more about Balance in Territorial IO.

There is a l imit to the amount of Balance you can have during the course of a match. The limit depends upon the area of your in-game territory.

you can have during the course of a match. The limit depends upon the area of your in-game territory. Having a higher amount of Balance gives you a better chance to fend off enemy attacks.

to fend off enemy attacks. Performing attacks on enemy territories also requires Balance and the amount used plays a huge role in determining the outcome of the attack.

and the amount used plays a huge role in determining the outcome of the attack. The more Balance you have stored, the more interest income you’ll receive.

With that out of the way, let’s check out why the Percentage Bar is important in Territorial IO.

How does the Percentage Bar work?

The Percentage Bar in Territorial IO is a measure of how many units you wish to invest for a specific attack. The amount you set on the bar is exactly how much of your Balance will be used up to perform the next attack.

However, you should note that expending all of your Balance for one attack is a huge waste and also leaves you vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Owing to this factor, we echo the developers and recommend you to use about 20% of your Balance for conducting attacks. This will ensure that you have a substantial amount of Balance stored for a random invasion. Additionally, you will also receive higher interest income due to more Balance being stored in your armory.

Best strategies, tips, and tricks for Territorial IO

Now that we have gone through the basics of the game, let’s check out a few strategies, tips, and tricks. These will definitely help you have a much more enjoyable time in Territorial IO.

Make sure to master the single-player mode before jumping into multiplayer. This will allow you to get acquainted with all the mechanics that the game has to offer.

before jumping into multiplayer. This will allow you to get that the game has to offer. Try out the various kinds of maps that the game has to offer. However, make sure to select only the maps that you’re good at when playing multiplayer.

when playing multiplayer. One of the best starting strategies is to choose a coastal region to begin with. This allows you to use the ocean as a natural barrier against enemy invasions for the starting few minutes.

to begin with. This allows you to use the for the starting few minutes. Always remember that the amount of Balance you can store depends on the area you control . For this, we advise that you try and capture as many empty lands as possible to grow your Balance.

. For this, we advise that you try and to grow your Balance. Make sure to maintain diplomatic relations with your neighbors so that they don’t end up invading you. While attacks and invasions are important, sometimes it can be even more crucial to keep the peace.

Following these tips and tricks will allow you to outplay your opponents as you continue to grow your colony and increase your interest incomes in Territorial IO.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about expanding your territory in Territorial IO.

