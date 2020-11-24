Super Mario Bros 3 becomes most expensive game ever at $156,000 auction - Dexerto

A rare copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $156,000 on November 20. The popular Nintendo Entertainment System game had been sealed since 1990, and featured special printing on the cover.

Despite releasing in 1990, many critics and fans still consider Super Mario Bros 3 to be one of the series’ best entires. The genre-defining title made its debut at the tail-end of the NES’ life cycle, and has been heralded as a masterpiece.

Decades later, it’s been thrusted back into the spotlight after a player spent a record-breaking $156k to buy the game at auction. The rare Nintendo collectible which had been sealed for 30 years is now the most expensive game of all time.

Sealed Super Mario Bros 3 sells for mind-blowing amount

In 2020, video game items from the past have seen an explosion in value. Children of the 90s are now adults and willing to shell out an absurd amount of cash to re-capture their childhood nostalgia. For instance, a copy of Pokemon Red & Yellow sold at auction on November 21 for over $162k combined.

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3 has now set a new world record and has become the most valuable game ever after selling for $156,000 at the Heritage Auctions. On November 20, a fan of the groundbreaking NES title outbid competitors to snatch the collectible for as much as a house.

Before digging through your old Nintendo games in the garage, it should be pointed out that collectible was sealed since 1990 and is in pristine condition. Popular grading company WATA looked over the item, and gave it a rating of 9.2 – or an A+.

The item was also a holy grail for Mario collectors as it featured a rare printing version of the artwork. “Copies of the game with “Bros.” formatted to the left and on top of Mario’s glove, are very rarely found in sealed condition,” the auction listing read.

According to several reports, many didn’t even know a sealed version of the unique printed game even existed. The fact that unknown collectibles can be discovered from out of nowhere is fascinating, to say the least. Who knows what title will be the next to break the record.

It should be also be stated that Super Mario Bros. 3 is now the most valuable game on record in terms of being sold at auction. There are several other rare games such as the infamous Gold Nintendo World Championships cartridge that could probably fetch more if a collector is ever willing to part with the scare item.