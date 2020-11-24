 Super Mario Bros 3 becomes most expensive game ever at $156,000 auction - Dexerto
Super Mario Bros 3 becomes most expensive game ever at $156,000 auction

Published: 24/Nov/2020 0:39

by Brent Koepp
Nintendo

A rare copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $156,000 on November 20. The popular Nintendo Entertainment System game had been sealed since 1990, and featured special printing on the cover.

Despite releasing in 1990, many critics and fans still consider Super Mario Bros 3 to be one of the series’ best entires. The genre-defining title made its debut at the tail-end of the NES’ life cycle, and has been heralded as a masterpiece.

Decades later, it’s been thrusted back into the spotlight after a player spent a record-breaking $156k to buy the game at auction. The rare Nintendo collectible which had been sealed for 30 years is now the most expensive game of all time.

Nintendo
The hit 1990 NES title is now worth thousands in the right condition.

Sealed Super Mario Bros 3 sells for mind-blowing amount

In 2020, video game items from the past have seen an explosion in value. Children of the 90s are now adults and willing to shell out an absurd amount of cash to re-capture their childhood nostalgia. For instance, a copy of Pokemon Red & Yellow sold at auction on November 21 for over $162k combined.

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3 has now set a new world record and has become the most valuable game ever after selling for $156,000 at the Heritage Auctions. On November 20, a fan of the groundbreaking NES title outbid competitors to snatch the collectible for as much as a house.

Before digging through your old Nintendo games in the garage, it should be pointed out that collectible was sealed since 1990 and is in pristine condition. Popular grading company WATA looked over the item, and gave it a rating of 9.2 – or an A+.

Heritage Auctions
The 1990 game sold for over $156k at auction.

The item was also a holy grail for Mario collectors as it featured a rare printing version of the artwork. “Copies of the game with “Bros.” formatted to the left and on top of Mario’s glove, are very rarely found in sealed condition,” the auction listing read.

According to several reports, many didn’t even know a sealed version of the unique printed game even existed. The fact that unknown collectibles can be discovered from out of nowhere is fascinating, to say the least. Who knows what title will be the next to break the record.

It should be also be stated that Super Mario Bros. 3 is now the most valuable game on record in terms of being sold at auction. There are several other rare games such as the infamous Gold Nintendo World Championships cartridge that could probably fetch more if a collector is ever willing to part with the scare item.

Call of Duty

Infinity Ward dev confirms more Modern Warfare content is coming

Published: 24/Nov/2020 0:36

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Modern Warfare

While we know when Black Ops Cold War’s first content season is coming, and subsequently when it’s going to be integrated with Warzone, fans have been left in the dark about what’s to happen with Modern Warfare. Now, an Infinity Ward dev might have some answers.

Modern Warfare is in a weird state right now. Black Ops Cold War is out, Nuketown is on its way for free on Nov 24, and the first content season is coming on Dec 10. BOCW is on schedule to take over as the premier Call of Duty title, but that left a few unanswered questions regarding 2019’s iteration of the franchise.

While there’s been some leaked content for a while now, including a Makarov pistol and even a remake of the map Killhouse from Call of Duty 4, nothing official has been announced from Infinity Ward or Activision yet about what’s going to happen to the game now that BOCW is out and in full swing.

Activision
Currently, Modern Warfare is on Season 6 with no announcement of Season 7 in sight.

Now, we finally might have a hint thanks to Infinity Ward Lead Multiplayer VFX Artist Reed Shingledecker. When asked directly about the possibility of a Season 7 for Modern Warfare, the dev confirmed that more content was coming for the game in some way shape or form.

The downside is that he, apparently, has no idea what form the content will come in, meaning we may not get a Season 7 for the game while still getting more content for it at the same time. Maybe we’ll end up getting a mini-season to close out the game or just simply a random content drop not tied to anything in particular. Who knows at this point.

Shingledecker also, unfortunately, hinted that he had no idea when the information will become available, as he “hopes some info gets released soon so people know what’s going on.”

It is worth reminding people to take this with a grain of salt. Plans change all the time, especially in today’s day and age, so anything’s possible. That being said, with only a few days until Modern Warfare Season 6 ends, Infinity Ward has little time to announce something unless they want to extend that current season.