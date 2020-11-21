 Pokemon Red & Yellow sell at auction for record-breaking $162,000 - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Red & Yellow sell at auction for record-breaking $162,000

Published: 21/Nov/2020 0:45

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Red Blue

Two sealed copies of Pokemon Red & Yellow sold at auction on November 20 for mind-blowing amounts of money. The 90s Game Boy RPGs broke records and brought in over $160k combined.

Pokemon made its North American debut in 1998, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. The series is just months away from its 25th anniversary, and has never been more popular. In 2019, reports listed the Nintendo property as the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, in fact.

In 2020, the 1999 Trading Card Game has had a major revival in popularity, with items selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, now it looks like it’s not just the TCG that is seeing an explosion in value, as two Game Boy RPGs sold for as much as a house during a November 20 auction.

Screenshot of Pokemon Red & Yellow's Game Boy boxes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The two 90s RPGs sold at auction for $162k.

Pokemon Red & Yellow sell for insane amount of money

For many children of the 90s, their introduction to Pokemon was through the Game Boy titles, Red & Blue. The Game Freak RPGs hooked players with their addictive “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” mechanics. Decades later, adults are spending absurds amount of cash to rekindle their nostalgia.

On November 20, a 1998 sealed copy of Red sold for a whopping $84k, and a 1999 Yellow $78k. Both items were sold off at Heritage Auctions where bidders spent an absurd amount on the rare collectibles. In total, the two classic releases brought in $162k – a new record for both games.

It should be pointed out that both copies were sealed and had a 9.8 rating in condition by professional grading company Wata. Finding these 21-year-old collectibles in such pristine quality is nearly impossible in 2020.

Pokemon has had a massive year so far in terms of collectibles. A sealed 1st Edition booster box from the 1999 Trading Card Game sold at the same auction company a day earlier for over $360,000.

Heritage Auctions
The 1999 Pokemon trading cards sold at Heritage Auction for $360k.

As Pokemon inches closer to its 25th anniversary in 2021, the Nintendo franchise has never been hotter. Kids around the world that fell in love with the Nintendo RPGs are now grown up and wanting to recapture their childhood.

With the game set to have a major presence at the Tokyo Summer Olympics next year as well, the sky is the limit as to how much items from the series are going to continue to rise in value – but it doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Fortnite

Fortnite leak hints at Launch Pads return in Season 5

Published: 21/Nov/2020 4:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Launch Pad Epic Games
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite seasons are all about doing out with the old and in with the new, but sometimes they bring back relics of the past, and if a recent leak is anything to go by, Launch Pads are set to make a comeback.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been an incredible ride since it started back in August. However, now that it’s almost done and dusted, players have been looking forward to the next season.

Like most season changes, it will undoubtedly include all kinds of new bits and pieces. Fortnite players anticipate everything from widespread map changes to new skins, weapons, and of course, battle pass content.

It’s not always about what’s new, either. A new season often includes other changes such as the removal or ‘vaulting’ of past items. For example, in the latest season, Launch Pads were removed for the first time since they were added back in November 2017.

It wasn’t the most significant change by any means, but it changed the landscape of the game to an extent. Launch Pads played a key role in any given game and often dictated the tempo and pacing.

Fortnite Launch Pad Epic Games
Epic Games
Fortnite players had mixed reactions to Launch Pads.

Fortnite players had mixed reactions about Launch Pads. Some felt they provided too much mobility and needed to be nerfed or removed. Others thought they were fine and made the game more interesting.

Either way, a recent leak hints they might be making their way back into the game sooner than expected. 

Fortnite data miner ‘Mang0e’ was digging through the v14.60 game files and found that Launch Pads were in the mix. “It looks like some launch pad assets were added back into the files,” he said.

Keep in mind, though, finding Launch Pads in the files doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be coming back to the game. For all we know, they could feature in an event or LTM.

Still, considering the Unvaulted event has wrapped up and the Launch Pad was nowhere to be found, the leak is a strong indication that their return in Fortnite Season 5 could be on the cards.

In the end, nobody will know for sure until the next season begins. However, it’s an exciting prospect that is bound to change the dynamic of the meta once again.