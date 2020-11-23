 Pokemon teases "special" announcement for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon teases “special” announcement for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Published: 23/Nov/2020 22:42

by Brent Koepp
Macy's / The Pokemon Company

Share

The Pokemon Company has teased an announcement for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on November 26. Could the “special” event be information for Detective Pikachu’s sequel, a release date for the upcoming MOBA Unite, or something else?

Since 2001, the Pokemon franchise has been a staple at the annual Thanksgiving Parade event broadcasted live each November. Fans tuning in have been treated to a gigantic balloon featuring the RPG’s beloved yellow mascot, Pikachu.

However, according to a new press release, 2020 is going to be different. This year’s Macy’s event will reportedly feature a performance of Pikachu dancers that will supposedly be tied to a special announcement from the Japanese company.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s special Pokemon announcement

On November 23, The Pokemon Company sent out a cryptic press release urging fans to “tune in” for a special performance at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “A troupe of dancing Pikachu will deliver an electrifying performance,” the notice read.

Interestingly, the PR message also makes it sound like a possible announcement will be tied to the yellow mascot’s unique appearance at the event: “Pokemon fans will want to tune in to find out why they’re making a special appearance this year.”

The vague teaser has kicked off speculation that we might possibly get some new info regarding the popular franchise. As far as what it could be is anyone’s guess. We are still due for an update about a sequel for the 3DS title Detective Pikachu. It also wouldn’t be too unbelievable that the upcoming mobile MOBA Unite could finally get a concrete release date.

Screenshot of Pokemon MOBA Unite.
The Pokemon Company / ResetEra
Could we finally get more details about Pokemon Unite’s release date?

Another possible announcement could be a follow-up to the hit 2019 live action movie Detective Pikachu. Although it’s probably unlikely to be related to any of the mainline RPG titles or anything related to the 25th anniversary in 2021. Whatever it is, it’s strange that The Pokemon Company has specifically asked fans to tune in to the live event.

For over the last 19 years, the Nintendo property has participated in the annual parade with a massive Pikachu balloon. This year finally breaks that tradition with a special performance. Which begs the question: why? Tune in on November 26, to find out, but it would be wise to keep expectations in check.

Call of Duty

FaZe Blaze’s 153-round Cold War Zombies run ends in disaster – again

Published: 23/Nov/2020 22:16

by Alan Bernal
Treyarch / FaZe Blaze

Share

Black Ops Cold War

FaZe Clan’s Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing’s title run in Black Ops Cold War Zombies was clicking and flowing incredible well until it all came crashing to a halt – marking the second time in one week a promising run collapsed on him.

Blaze has been gunning through Zombies with the world-record for Duos fixed in his sights. The target is currently 309 rounds; while completely plausible for players like Blaze, the world hasn’t been on his side during recent attempts.

One of the biggest factors of a successful Zombies run comes down to getting into the right flow with your teammate to grind past the later rounds.

His Ring of Fire-centric run with Twitch streamer GhostzyTV successfully got them over 150 rounds with their setup between the Penthouse and the levels below mowing rows of the undead as they came up.

The game was clicking, the rounds were rolling past, and the streamer as well as his chat were hyped on the progression that was unfolding. Then it all ended.

Shortly after, Blaze took to Twitter to reveal what had happened that suddenly made the Twitch stream shut down.

“My internet just went out.. we were at round 153,” he said. That quickly concluded all the synergy that he and Ghostzy built up in the round.

Shortly before the internet when out, Blaze was really impressed with the communication between the two streamers that made the rounds fly by.

Though it was all for naught, with the duo just needing a few more levels to tie up their personal-best of 164 rounds they notched just days before. However, unlike that attempt which ended in a game crash, this time it only took them two days to get to that ballpark instead of five.

That probably added a bit more salt to the wound since the two streamers were breezing through some of the rounds en route to the coveted 309-mark.

Blaze is nothing if not persistent in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, so there’s no doubt he’ll be able to replicate those numbers again – though hopefully without any game crashes or internet outages.