Pokemon teases "special" announcement for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade - Dexerto

The Pokemon Company has teased an announcement for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on November 26. Could the “special” event be information for Detective Pikachu’s sequel, a release date for the upcoming MOBA Unite, or something else?

Since 2001, the Pokemon franchise has been a staple at the annual Thanksgiving Parade event broadcasted live each November. Fans tuning in have been treated to a gigantic balloon featuring the RPG’s beloved yellow mascot, Pikachu.

However, according to a new press release, 2020 is going to be different. This year’s Macy’s event will reportedly feature a performance of Pikachu dancers that will supposedly be tied to a special announcement from the Japanese company.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s special Pokemon announcement

On November 23, The Pokemon Company sent out a cryptic press release urging fans to “tune in” for a special performance at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “A troupe of dancing Pikachu will deliver an electrifying performance,” the notice read.

Interestingly, the PR message also makes it sound like a possible announcement will be tied to the yellow mascot’s unique appearance at the event: “Pokemon fans will want to tune in to find out why they’re making a special appearance this year.”

The vague teaser has kicked off speculation that we might possibly get some new info regarding the popular franchise. As far as what it could be is anyone’s guess. We are still due for an update about a sequel for the 3DS title Detective Pikachu. It also wouldn’t be too unbelievable that the upcoming mobile MOBA Unite could finally get a concrete release date.

Another possible announcement could be a follow-up to the hit 2019 live action movie Detective Pikachu. Although it’s probably unlikely to be related to any of the mainline RPG titles or anything related to the 25th anniversary in 2021. Whatever it is, it’s strange that The Pokemon Company has specifically asked fans to tune in to the live event.

For over the last 19 years, the Nintendo property has participated in the annual parade with a massive Pikachu balloon. This year finally breaks that tradition with a special performance. Which begs the question: why? Tune in on November 26, to find out, but it would be wise to keep expectations in check.