Is Sons of the Forest on PlayStation or Xbox

Are you wondering if Sons of the Forest is available on PlayStation or Xbox? Look no further as our guide has everything you need to know.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to 2014’s successful survivor horror video game, The Forest. Featuring a slew of new adventures filled with excitement and terror for all, there’s plenty to do and lots of new and returning enemies to battle.

While PC players are able to explore the game with early access, is Sons of the Forest available on PS4, PS5, or Xbox? Our guide has the answer to that very question.

Endnight Games

Is Sons of the Forest on PS4, PS5, or Xbox?

At the time of writing, Sons of the Forest is not available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S –Endnight Games are yet to announce anything related to a console release of the game.

Considering the game is only available in early access to PC players via Steam, a console release would likely be quite some time off. However, Endnight Games may eventually release the game on PlayStation later down the line, as they did with The Forest.

That being said, an Xbox release seems to be highly unlikely, as Endnight Games didn’t release the prequel for the Microsoft-owned platform.

If details arise around a PlayStation or Xbox release around Sons of the Forest in the future, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly right here.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about whether Sons of the Forest is available on PlayStation and Xbox.

