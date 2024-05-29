Solo Leveling Arise: How to get Skadi SSR weapon for Sung Jinwoo

The Skadi SSR weapon has arrived in Solo Leveling: Arise thanks to the May 29 patch update. Here’s how you can get the Sung Jinwoo exclusive weapon in the game.

Netmarble’s update has unleashed some major content additions, such as the SSR hunter Alicia Blanche and her SSR weapon The Witch of the Snowstorm. It also included new banners, modes, events, items, bug fixes and much more.

However, Sung Jinwoo has also finally received a powerful new SSR rarity weapon called the Skadi, which gives the world’s best hunter dual pistols to fire ice projectiles at his enemies.

How to get Skadi SSR Sung Jinwoo weapon in Solo Leveling: Arise

To get Skadi in Solo Leveling: Arise, you will need to draw the Sung Jinwoo exclusive SSR weapon from the Custom Draw banner by using Draw Tickets.

Netmarble Select the Skadi as one of your Rate Up List choices in the Custom Draw Banner to increase the pull rate.

Make sure you add the Skadi to your Custom Draw Rate Up List as shown above to increase the pull rate to 1.6%. Without adding the gun to your Rate Up List, Arise will only give you a 0.0667% chance of drawing the Skadi.

Skadi is a Water element weapon that grants Sung Jinwoo several skills to Freeze enemies and apply unique effects of Skadi’s Blessing, Skadi’s Curse and Last Hunt.

Winter Hunting is the most effective skill to use with Skadi. When used it activates the Last Hunt effect, applies the Skadi’s Blessing effect for 7 seconds and if the attack hits its target, Skadi’s Curse will be applied to them.

Netmarble Skadi gives numerous unique skills and abilities to Sung Jinwoo to use against enemies.

Here’s all the Skadi effects and what each of their benefits are to Sung Jinwoo when activated.

Skadi Effect Benefit Freeze Interrupts the target and freezes their actions for 2 seconds. Skadi’s Blessing Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Attack stats by 3% and increases his Defense Penetration by 3% for 10 seconds. Skadi’s Curse Applies a curse on targets for 7 seconds, which causes additiona effects when other Skadi skills are used during the curse duration. Last Hunt Inflicts the Freeze effect and deals damage equal to 100% of Sung Jinwoo’s Attack stats to targets with the Skadi Curse effect. When the Last Hunt skill hits, it removes the Skadi’s Curse effect.

We have provided all the free reward codes you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise to boost your funds and increase your chances of pulling Skadi by giving you more draws from banners.

If you’re unsure which other hunters to target, then check out our detailed tier list for all hunter characters and the best builds for Sung Jinwoo or the top-ranked hunter character Cha Hae-In.