Solo Leveling Arise tier list: Best weapons ranked for Sung Jinwoo and every hunter

Here’s the ultimate Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list, which ranks all of the game’s weapons from best to worst for Sung Jinwoo and every hunter character.

There are two types of weapons you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise. Player Weapons, which are exclusive to Sung Jinwoo, and Hunter Weapons which can be only used by hunter characters in your team.

However, every hunter also has their own exclusive Hunter Weapon that grants them unique skills and benefits when equipped. You are only able to get these hunter-exclusive weapons for SSR hunters, all the SR hunters’ weapons are available to view via their Dossier but have not yet been released.

Solo Leveling: Arise best weapons tier list for Sung Jinwoo

In Solo Leveling: Arise there are 32 weapons that Sung Jinwoo can obtain in his quest to become the world’s greatest hunter. These all hold different rarities, whether that be the rarest of all in Super Super Rare(SSR), Super Rare(SR), or common Rare(R).

Netmarble

Typically SSR has proven to be the best weapon to select, but some outliers have incredible strength and a whole heap of unique skills, abilities, and effects.

We’ve ranked all of Jinwoo’s exclusive weapons from S-tier being the best, all the way down to D-tier, which is the worst.

Tier Weapons S Demonic Plum Flower Sword

Shadow Scythe

Thetis’ Grimoire

Skadi

West Wind A Moonshadow

The Huntsman

Demon King’s Longsword

Demon Knight’s Spear

Radiru Family’s Longbow

Orb of Avarice B Vulcan’s Rage

Lustrous Dragon Sword

Kasaka’s Venom Fang

Frostbite Falchion

Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident

Knight Killer

Burning Demon’s Grimoire C Dragonscale Broadsword

Black Hawk

Baruka’s Dagger

Rock Golem Hammer

Orc’s Broadsword D Knight’s Sword

Grave Keeper’s Scythe

Sandstorm Cube

Lizard Glaive

Razan’s Blade

Ice Elf’s Bow

Lycan Slayer

Kim Sangshik’s Sword

Arachnid’s Hand Crossbow

S-tier weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise

The Demonic Plum Flower Sword is by far the best weapon Sung Jinwoo can equip and has been since Solo Leveling: Arise was released. However, all of the 5 S-tier weapons will have you clearing Gates and demolishing bosses with ease.

Netmarble Sung Jinwoo’s best weapon is the SSR rarity Demonic Plum Flower Sword.

Despite 4 out of 5 being SSR rarity weapons, the West Wind is a unique SR weapon that if leveled up and advanced, has proved it can hang with the top weapons due to its insane Wind Damage capabilities.

Weapon Skills & abilities Demonic Plum Flower Sword High Dark Damage and Critical Hit Damage dealer.



Swift Flight skill deals insane damage and activates the Plum Flower effect which increases Critical Hit Damage by 12% and can be stacked up to 3 times.



Full Bloom effect increases the speed of Swift Flight by 20% and the attack & Critical Hit Rate both increase by 4% for 8 seconds. Shadow Scythe Deals massive amounts of Dark damage and its Essence Harvest effect decreases Health by 5% and then doubles its skill damage. Thetis’ Grimoire Deals significant Water damage and when its Water Spray hits enemies it activates a Cold Ice effect, which slows them down.



After Cold Ice has ended, it deals damage equal to 10% of damage taken during its 4-second duration. Skadi Skadi is a Water Damage weapon that gives Sung Jinwoo many skills to Freeze enemies and activate the effects of Skadi’s Blessing, Skadi’s Curse, and Last Hunt.



Winter Hunting is the most effective skill to use with Skadi. When used it activates the Last Hunt effect which Freezes enemies, applies the Skadi’s Blessing effect for 7 seconds and if the attack hits its target, Skadi’s Curse will be applied to them. West Wind West Wind is a damage-dealing machine that can inflict massive amounts of Wind Damage with its sniper rifle and accompanying dual pistols. It is the only SR weapon ranked as S-tier.



Its most powerful skill is its Secret Bullet attack. If the shot successfully hits an enemy and there are no other enemies within a 5m radius, then Sung Jinwoo’s damage is increased by 75%.

A-tier weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise

There are six A-tier ranked weapons for Sung Jinwoo, with Moonshadow being the strongest A-tier weapon for Jinwoo and the Huntsman shotgun falling close behind as second best.

Weapon Skills & abilities Moonshadow The Demon King’s Longsword is a strong Wind Damage dealer that gives Jinwoo a wealth of useful effects including a Shield, Stun, Counterattack, and Storm of White Flames.



When the Lightning skill is performed, it applies a Shield for protection and attacks with a Counterattack. If the counter hits, the enemy is also stunned and the Storm of White Flames effect activates.



The Shield is equal to 20% of Jinwoo’s max Health and lasts for 3 seconds. The Stun also has a 3-second duration, but immobilizes the target.



Storm of White Flames increases his Attack by 8% and fires lightning at enemies nearby dealing damage equal to 100% of Jinwoo’s Attack every second, for a total of 10 seconds. The Huntsman The Huntsman is a serious Light Damage dealer with some impressive abilities and only just narrowly missing out on the S-tier rank.



Jinwoo uses the Judgement Time skill it also activates his Core Attack, which is changed to the Time to Hunt skill for 6 seconds and his damage rises by 60%.



His damage rises by a further 50% when a Basic Attack, Core Attack, or Time to Hunt hits targets within 4 meters while using The Huntsman. Demon King’s Longsword The Demon King’s Longsword is a strong Wind Damage dealer that gives Jinwoo a wealth of useful effects including a Shield, Stun, Counterattack and Storm of White Flames.



When the Lightning skill is performed, it applies a Shield for protection and attacks with a Counterattack. If the counter hits, the enemy is also stunned and the Storm of White Flames effect activates.



The Shield is equal to 20% of Jinwoo’s max Health and lasts for 3 seconds. The Stun also has a 3-second duration, but immobilizes the target.



Storm of White Flames increases his Attack by 8% and fires lightning at enemies nearby dealing damage equal to 100% of Jinwoo’s Attack every second, for a total of 10 seconds. Demon Knight’s Spear If the Holy Spear skill is performed, it applies the Corrupted Spirit effect which removes the cooldown of Holy Spear for 3 seconds to let you continuously throw the spear. Radiru Family’s Longbow Jinwoo’s damage is increased by 4% after every arrow from the Flash of Light skill strikes a target and can be stacked up to 20 times. Orb of Avarice Increases the damage of the weapon’s Purgatory skill by 50% and raises Mana Consumption by 10%.

B-tier weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise

There are seven B-tier ranked weapons for Sung Jinwoo. Despite them still being able to buff Jinwoo’s firepower and have some useful effects, they fall short of being superior but will be easier to get.

Weapon Skills & abilities Vulcan’s Rage If Jinwoo performs the Fire of Destruction skill it applies the Vulcan’s Blessing effect.



Vulcan’s Blessing creates a Shield equal to 10% of Jinwoo’s Attack for 10 seconds. If Jinwoo performs the Fire of Destruction skill it applies the Vulcan’s Blessing effect.



Vulcan’s Blessing creates a Shield equal to 10% of Jinwoo’s Attack for 10 seconds. If he uses a Basic Attack or Core Attack while it’s active it applies the Concentration effect.



When Vulcan’s Blessing ends, the Shield explodes and deals damage equal to 300% of Jinwoo’s Attack. It also deals an extra 15% of Attack damage per instance of Concentration. Lustrous Dragon Sword While Jinwoo’s Health is over 80% then the Energy of the Light Dragon effect is activated, which increases his Attack stats by 8%. Kasaka’s Venom Fang There is a 30% chance that Kasaka’s Venom Fang will apply the Bleed effect to the target when the Villainous Sneak Attack skill strikes them. Bleed deals damage equal to 0.8% of Jinwoo’s Health every 3 seconds and lasts for 30 seconds. Frostbite Falchion If the Bitter Cold Wind skill hits a target it has a 20% chance to Freeze the opponent for 2 seconds. Naga Guardian Dragon’s Trident When using a Basic Attack, it has a 75% chance of inflicting bonus water explosions at the target. Knight Killer If the weapon’s Telekinesis skill is used, it applies the Knight Killer effect to Jinwoo after every 5 hits. This increases his Defense Penetration by 2.4%, lasts 20 seconds and can be stacked up to 10 times. Burning Demon’s Grimoire When the Burst skill is used, it applies the Mana Point Fulfillment or Mana Point Thirst depening on how much Mana Jinwoo has.



Mana Point Fulfillment activates when Jinwoo has 51% or higher Mana and causes his Skill Damage to increase by 30%, but uses 10% of his max Mana.



Mana Point Thirst activates when Jinwoo has 50% or below and recovers his Mana by 5% for every enemy hit with the Burst skill.

C-tier weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise

If you’re struggling to obtain any of the weapons above or are simply in the early game, then these five C-tier ranked weapons for Sung Jinwoo will still be able to pack a reasonable punch.

Weapon Skills & abilities Dragonscale Broadsword After Jinwoo performs a downward strike using the Fire Dragon Slash skill it creates a Dragon’s Domain.



This protects your team by decreasing their damage taken, gives them Super Armor, and deals extra damage equal to 100% of the hunter’s Attack when an enemy is hit. Black Hawk If Jinwoo successfully performs an Extreme Evasion, it triggers the Hunting effect which increases Jinwoo’s Attack by 7% for 30 seconds and it can be stacked up to 3 times. Baruka’s Dagger While the weapon’s Slayer of Ice Slayers skill is used, it activates the Nimbleness effect which increases Jinwoo’s back attack damage by 30% for 8 seconds. Rock Golem Hammer When the Earth Destruction skill is used, it applies the Earth’s Protection effect. This creates a Shield equal to 40% of Jinwoo’s Defense and lasts 4 seconds. Orc’s Broadsword The Orc’s Might effect is applied once Jinwoo defeats an opponent. This inflicts 40% more damage, reduces the cooldown by 8 seconds and lasts 20 seconds.

D-tier weapons for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise

These nine D-tier ranked weapons will be best avoided as much as you can or just salvaged for materials to spend in the Exchange Shop. You will easily obtain numerous duplicates of these from Gate rewards and fail to deal any significant damage with their lackluster skills and abilities.

Weapon Skills & abilities Knight’s Sword When the Royal Swordsmanship: Sword of Judgment is used, the Chivalry effect is activated. This increases Jinwoo’s Defense by 400, lasts 15 seconds and can be stacked up to 7 times. Grave Keeper’s Scythe After Jinwoo defeats an enemy, it increases his Attack by 2% via the Sanctuary effect which lasts for 20 seconds and it can be stacked up to 10 times. Sandstorm Cube If the weapon’s Glittering Eyes skill hits the target, the Smokescreen effect is applied to the enemy. Smokescreen causes their Precision to decrease by 5% and lasts for 20 seconds. Lizard Glaive When the Lizard Pierce skill is used, it applies the Lizard’s Protection effect, which rises the damage of Lizard Pierce by 0.3%. Razan’s Blade A target hit with the Ultimate Skill Flame Flash experiences the Burn effect. This deals damage equal to 44% of Attack every 3 seconds for a 30-second duration and it can be stacked up to 5 times. Ice Elf’s Bow When the weapon’s Ice Explosion skill strikes an enemy, they Freeze for 0.5 seconds. Lycan Slayer If a Core Attack hits, the Target effect is activated which increases the damage of the gun’s Lycan Hunting skill by 50% for 8 seconds. Kim Sangshik’s Sword When the weapon’s 3-Million-Won-Sword Energy skill is used, the A New Beginning effect is activated. A New Beginning increases Jinwoo’s Attack Speed and overall Speed by 12% for 8 seconds. Arachnid’s Hand Crossbow When the weapon’s Poison Needle Barrage skill hits an enemy, the Poison effect is activated. The Poison effect lasts 30 seconds and deals damage equal to 50% of Jinwoo’s Attack every 3 seconds, as well as decreases their HP Recovery Rate by 70%.

Solo Leveling: Arise best weapons tier list for hunter characters

There are 26 Hunter Weapons that can be used by every hunter character in Solo Leveling: Arise. These also all have different rarities, with the rarest being Super Super Rare(SSR), the medium rarity of Super Rare(SR), and the common being Rare(R).

Netmarble There are 25 different hunter characters you can use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

For each hunter though, their best weapons will always be their exclusive weapons. But, with only the 12 existing SSR characters having access to their exclusive weapons in Arise so far, and these being hard to come by, it is hard to know which ones to choose.

We have therefore ranked every Hunter Weapon from S-tier for the best, down to the worst weapons ranked as D-tier to help you decide.

Tier Weapons S Intercept

Equivalent Exchange

Night-Thoughts

The Sword of Light

Howling White Tiger’s Soul

Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul

Eternal Slumber A Solid Logic

Unparalleled Bravery

An Open Hand B Steel Bow

Ancient Grimoire C Steel Longsword

Steel Dagger

Steel Axe

Steel Staff

Steel Shield D Essence of Magic

Shield

Hatchet

Dagger

Bow

Sword

Staff

S-tier weapons for hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

There are 7 S-tier ranked weapons for hunters in Solo Leveling: Arise. These are all standouts due to their massive Damage and skill benefits that perfectly aid their hunters and others who share similar qualities.

Netmarble Cha Hae-In’s exclusive The Sword of Light weapon is one of the best Hunter Weapons in Arise.

Weapon Skills & abilities Intercept Lim Tae-Gyu exclusive weapon: High Dark Damage dealer that increases the user’s Dark Damage by 4%.



After Tae-Gyu uses Quick Attack: Typhoon Fire, followed by a Basic Attack, his overall Attack increases by 6% for 30 seconds and can be stacked 2 times. Equivalent Exchange Choi Jong-In exclusive weapon: Impressive Fire Damage and increases overall Attack damage by 5%.



When attacking enemies that have been Burned by Jong-In’s previous attacks, the opponent’s Defense is decreased by 7% for 5 seconds. Night-Thoughts Emma Laurent exclusive weapon: Powerful Fire Damage weapon that increases damage dealt to enemies who have been affected by the Break effect by 4%.



When Laurent’s Heat Absorption skill is activated, damage dealt increases by 1.5% and can be stacked up to 4 times. The Sword of Light Cha Hae-In exclusive weapon: Strong Light Damage and Critical Hit Damage dealer.



Increases Basic Skill damage by 5% and Critical Hit Damage by 2% for 12 seconds, which can be stacked up to 6 times. Howling White Tiger’s Soul Silver Mane Baek Yoonho exclusive weapon: Deals Dark Damage and increases Basic Attack by 8%.



When a Basic Attack hits, an effect activates that takes damage equal to 0.5% of the user’s Health and then deals 0.2% of its Health as damage to targets. Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul Baek Yoonho’s exclusive weapon: Deals massive Light Damage while giving Defense stats a buff, and increases overall Light damage by 4%.



When attacking with Yoonho’s White Flames skill, his Defense increases by 5% for 20 seconds. Eternal Slumber Min Byung-Gu’s exclusive weapon: Powerful Light damage dealing weapon that increases the user’s Health by 2.5%.



When Byung-Gu’s Heavenly Blessing skill is used, it surges his and the rest of the hunters in your team’s damage by 4% for 16 seconds.

A-tier weapons for hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

The 3 A-tier weapons just fall short of being S-tier due to their skills and abilities not providing such an OP buff when equipped by hunters. Despite this, they are still incredibly strong, especially when used with their exclusive hunters.

Weapon Skills & abilities Solid Logic Lee Bora exclusive weapon: Strong Dark Damage dealing weapon that increases the user’s Attack by 2.5%.



Targets hit by her Strengthening Charm skill take 2.5% more damage from Critical Hits and the chance of Critical Hits landing increases by 2.5% for 10 seconds. Unparalleled Bravery Seo Jiwoo exclusive weapon: Water Damage weapon that inflicts a mighty punch of Critical Hit Damage.



Increases the user’s Critical Hit Damage by 5%. When Jiwoo uses the skills Water Dragon Rush or Lightning Kick, Critical Hit Damage is increased by 1% and can be stacked 20 times. An Open Hand Hwang Dongsoo exclusive weapon: Deals heavy Wind Damage, boosts Defense stats and increases overall Wind damage by 4%.



When Dongsoo’s Impulsive Revenge or Madness skill is activated, the Basic Skill damage increases by 3% and can be stacked up to 4 times.

B-tier weapons for hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

These 2 B-tier weapons are ranked considerably lower than a lot of Hunter Weapons in Solo Leveling: Arise, however all of the higher tiers contained only SSR hunter-exclusive weapons. Instead, these are both SR rarity weapons, which will be easier to get in Arise and still are surprisingly strong.

The best SR weapon for hunters is easily the Steel Bow for its high Critical Hit Damage capabilities and ranged attacks making it useful for the majority of hunters. Despite this, the Ancient Grimoire will be the better choice for a few characters due to its particular stat boosts and skills.

Weapon Skills & abilities Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks and is by far the best SR hunter weapon you can get.



Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%. Ancient Grimoire Increases Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 12%.

C-tier weapons for hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

5 C-tier weapons make up the rest of the Steel range in Arise. They are a mixed bag of SR and R weapons, which are common to obtain and will be your go-to weapons to equip for all your hunters during the early and mid-game as you await more powerful options.

Weapon Skills & abilities Steel Longsword Elemental weakness damage increases by 4.5%. Steel Dagger Basic Attack damage increases by 6% Steel Axe Your Core Attack damage increases by 9% Steel Staff When using a QTE skill, your Power Gauge is charged by 4.5%. Steel Shield Decreases damage taken from Boss Monsters by 4.5%.

D-tier weapons for hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise

All 7 of these D-tier hunter weapons are the bottom of the barrel when it comes to your choices. They are remarkably weak compared to all the others and you are simply better off salvaging them for materials unless you have no choice at the beginning.

Weapon Skills & abilities Essence of Magic Increases Power Gauge Acquisiton Rate by 4%. Shield Decreases damage taken from Boss Monsters by 1.5%. Hatchet Your Core Attack damage increases by 3%. Dagger Your Basic Attack damage increases by 2% Bow Your Critical Hit Damage rises by 1.5%. Sword Elemental weakness damage increases by 1.5%. Staff When using a QTE skill, your Power Gauge is charged by 1.5%.

For Solo Leveling: Arise we have also ranked the best hunter characters in a tier list and provided the best Artifact sets for every hunter character. If you need free Arise codes or are wondering what the current and next banners are, then we have you covered.

