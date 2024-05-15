Solo Leveling Arise 2024 roadmap: All updates and release schedule

Here’s the full Solo Leveling: Arise content roadmap for 2024, which includes all the upcoming updates for the rest of the year.

Netmarble launched the Solo Leveling gacha game on May 8, 2024, along with a complete breakdown of all the scheduled updates coming to the game each month.

A brand-new hunter character and an expansion to Sung Jinwoo’s original story will be released every month. Meanwhile, a whole heap of new weapons, shadows, modes, raids, events, and more will also be made available throughout 2024.

Solo Leveling Arise 2024 roadmap

With Netmarble having announced they will be continuously pumping out updates and improving the gameplay experience, it gives the gacha game a promising future. The most exciting additions, aside from the new hunter characters, shadows and weapons, will be the progression of main story quests.

Article continues after ad

In particular, the iconic Demon Castle story arc from the original Solo Leveling series, which increases in difficulty the further Sung Jinwoo progresses and gives him some insane rewards, is certainly one to look out for when the higher levels arrive in September.

Article continues after ad

The fan-favorite Kargalgan boss, who joins in June, and the Ant King boss, who will arrive in the Jeju Island story arc in December, are further standout quest updates taken from the series.

However, grinders who have surged to the top levels will also have to wait till December for the maximum level to be increased.

Month Updates May Demon Castle: First floors story arc

Original story update

Time Attack mode: Season 1

New original story arc content

New mode: Monster Wave

New hunter

New weapon June New Kargalgan boss story arc

Original story update

Time Attack mode: Season 2

New hunter

New shadow

New raid

1st Solo Leveling Championship preliminary round July New Guild content

Original story update

Time Attack mode: Season 3

New hunter

New shadow

New weapon

1st Solo Leveling Championship main round August 100 Days Anniversary update

100 Days festival

New Roguelike content

Original story update

New hunter

New weapon

1st Solo Leveling Championship finale September Demon Castle: High floors story arc

Original story update

Time Attack mode: Season 4

New original story arc content

New hunter

New shadow

New raid

2nd Solo Leveling Championship preliminary round October Original story update

New Boss Attack content

Time Attack mode: Season 5

New hunter

New weapon

New shadow

2nd Solo Leveling Championship main round November Half Anniversary update

Half Anniversary festival

Original story update

New hunter

New weapon

New content extensions

2nd Solo Leveling Championship finale December Jeju Island story arc

New World Boss content

Original story update

Time Attack mode: Season 6

New hunter

New weapon

New shadow

Maximum level increase

Solo Leveling: Arise free codes | Best hunter characters ranked | How to reroll to instantly get best hunters | Solo Leveling Arise Beat the Devs event | What is the current banner & who will be next?