Solo Leveling Arise 2024 roadmap: All updates and release schedule

Josh Taylor
Hell's Gatekeeper Cerberus boss in Solo Leveling: Arise.Netmarble

Here’s the full Solo Leveling: Arise content roadmap for 2024, which includes all the upcoming updates for the rest of the year.

Netmarble launched the Solo Leveling gacha game on May 8, 2024, along with a complete breakdown of all the scheduled updates coming to the game each month.

A brand-new hunter character and an expansion to Sung Jinwoo’s original story will be released every month. Meanwhile, a whole heap of new weapons, shadows, modes, raids, events, and more will also be made available throughout 2024.

Solo Leveling Arise 2024 roadmap

With Netmarble having announced they will be continuously pumping out updates and improving the gameplay experience, it gives the gacha game a promising future. The most exciting additions, aside from the new hunter characters, shadows and weapons, will be the progression of main story quests.

In particular, the iconic Demon Castle story arc from the original Solo Leveling series, which increases in difficulty the further Sung Jinwoo progresses and gives him some insane rewards, is certainly one to look out for when the higher levels arrive in September.

The fan-favorite Kargalgan boss, who joins in June, and the Ant King boss, who will arrive in the Jeju Island story arc in December, are further standout quest updates taken from the series.

However, grinders who have surged to the top levels will also have to wait till December for the maximum level to be increased.

MonthUpdates
MayDemon Castle: First floors story arc
Original story update
Time Attack mode: Season 1
New original story arc content
New mode: Monster Wave
New hunter
New weapon
JuneNew Kargalgan boss story arc
Original story update
Time Attack mode: Season 2
New hunter
New shadow
New raid
1st Solo Leveling Championship preliminary round
JulyNew Guild content
Original story update
Time Attack mode: Season 3
New hunter
New shadow
New weapon
1st Solo Leveling Championship main round
August100 Days Anniversary update
100 Days festival
New Roguelike content
Original story update
New hunter
New weapon
1st Solo Leveling Championship finale
SeptemberDemon Castle: High floors story arc
Original story update
Time Attack mode: Season 4
New original story arc content
New hunter
New shadow
New raid
2nd Solo Leveling Championship preliminary round
OctoberOriginal story update
New Boss Attack content
Time Attack mode: Season 5
New hunter
New weapon
New shadow
2nd Solo Leveling Championship main round
NovemberHalf Anniversary update
Half Anniversary festival
Original story update
New hunter
New weapon
New content extensions
2nd Solo Leveling Championship finale
DecemberJeju Island story arc
New World Boss content
Original story update
Time Attack mode: Season 6
New hunter
New weapon
New shadow
Maximum level increase

