Solo Leveling Arise June 19 update patch notes: New Meilin Fisher SSR hunter, Tusk Shadow, more

Solo Leveling: Arise has released its second major content update since its global release. The June 19 patch includes the new SSR hunter character Meilin Fisher, her exclusive SSR weapon, the Shadow Tusk, and much more.

Netmarble’s June 19 update has centered around the introduction of the original character Meilin Fisher, along with her hunter-exclusive weapon Hook, Line, and Sinker and Lovely Magician costume. Arise has also added the brand-new Shadow Soldier Tusk, as well as all-new Artifacts sets.

The fresh wave of content also includes new banners, items, modes, events, costumes, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes.

Here’s everything included in the Solo Leveling: Arise June 19 update patch notes.

Solo Leveling: Arise June 19 patch notes

Meilin Fisher SSR hunter and exclusive Hook, Line, and Sinker weapon

Netmarble You can draw the SSR hunter Meilin Fisher from the banner.

An SSR Water Attribute Healer [Meilin Fisher] and her exclusive weapon [Hook, Line, and Sinker] will be added.

The new Hunter’s profile icon, Dossier, and Codex will also be added.

This Hunter can be obtained through the Aquamarine Ripples Rate Up Draw, and you can experience the power of this Hunter in advance through Hunter Preview.

The exclusive weapon can be obtained through crafting or an event.

Tusk Shadow Soldier

Netmarble Tusk has become the fifth Shadow Soldier you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise.

A new shadow, “Tusk”, will be added.

Shadow’s Authority: All team members’ Core Attack skill damage increases.

Maintenance rewards

You will receive 500 Essence Stones, 2 Gate Keys and 15 Weapon Enhancement Gear II as rewards.

Banners

SSR Cha Hae-In will be added to the Custom Draw and will be able to be selected in the Rate Up List.

Artifacts

New Artifacts that can be obtained from Workshop of Brilliant Light content will be added.

No cost will be required when unequipping Artifacts of Tier 15 or lower.

Category Equip Area Set Effect Condition Burning Curse Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves, Boots, Necklace, Bracelet, Earrings, Ring 2, 4, 8 Greed Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves, Boots, Necklace, Bracelet, Earrings, Ring 2, 4, 8 Blessing Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves, Boots, Necklace, Bracelet, Earrings, Ring 2, 4, 8

Workshop of Brilliant Light

“Workshop of Brilliant Light” is the content where you defeat numerous monsters and bosses.

It consists of main stages and sub-stages, and the first challenge attempt is free.

Depending on the stage, you can proceed in Player Mode or Hunter Mode.

Select the desired difficulty and start your challenge by pressing “Start Raid.” The Workshop of Brilliant Light Invitations can be used to enter the stage selection screen.

In sub-stages, upon clearing designated waves, the “Blessing of Brilliant Light” buff option will appear, and you can select one of them to receive the buff effect.

New Events

Aquamarine Ripples Meilin Fisher Rate Up Draw – Participate in the Rate Up Draw event for the new hunter, [Meilin Fisher].

– Participate in the Rate Up Draw event for the new hunter, [Meilin Fisher]. Meilin Fisher Rate Up Celebration! Special Dice Event – An event will be held where you can receive various rewards by rolling the dice obtained through missions.

– An event will be held where you can receive various rewards by rolling the dice obtained through missions. A Cute Cat Summoner Has Appeared! Meilin Fisher’s Growth Tournament – Compete in our Growth Tournament to claim various rewards as you level up your Hunters and accumulate points.

– Compete in our Growth Tournament to claim various rewards as you level up your Hunters and accumulate points. 6/19 (Wed) Points Event – Complete designated missions in various points event categories to earn points and obtain rewards based on the accumulated points.

Complete designated missions in various points event categories to earn points and obtain rewards based on the accumulated points. Challenge! Workshop of Brilliant Light Clear Event – If you enter the Workshop of Brilliant Light during the event period and clear the corresponding mission stage for the first time during the event period, you will receive the rewards twice in total. Once during the event period and once after the event ends.

If you enter the Workshop of Brilliant Light during the event period and clear the corresponding mission stage for the first time during the event period, you will receive the rewards twice in total. Once during the event period and once after the event ends. May’s Salvage Project! Artifact Salvage Event – An Artifact Salvage Event will be held where you can exchange various items using materials obtained from salvaging enhanced Artifacts.

Costumes

New Costumes for certain Hunters will be added.

Costumes can be purchased from the Shop.

Gem System

You can now view all the Gems you own by pressing the button on the left side of the Gems page.

Visual effects will be added when there are available Gems to equip in empty slots, improving usability.

A stat icon will be added to check the stat type of the equipped Gem.

Reputation Level

The maximum Reputation level will be extended to 70.

Hunter Archive Story

The original stories of Meilin Fisher and Seo Jiwoo Hunters will be added to the Hunter Archive.

Sung Jinwoo Level Achievement Reward

Rewards based on Sung Jinwoo’s level of achievement will be added.

Balance Adjustments

The balance of some monsters will be adjusted.

Category Adjustments Battlefield of Trials Floor 35 Purple Blade Camula Reduced the hit count for certain skills Reduced the Poison Buff

Battlefield of Time

A new season of the Battlefield of Time will start with adjusted battle balance.

Along with the progression of the new season, the standard time for achievement rewards will also be adjusted.

Sung Jinwoo & Hunters Fixed Precision at 95%

If the battle duration exceeds a certain time, the [Fighting Spirit] buff will be applied to Sung Jinwoo and Hunters. This Increases damage dealt, Break damage and reduces damage taken.

Monsters have decreased Attack and Defense of Elite and Boss Monsters

Increased HP of Elite and Boss Monsters

Adjusted Boss Break Gauge values.

Increased damage dealt to Bosses in a Break state.

System Improvements

Improved in-game text and interfaces.

Improved convenience for deselecting recommended Artifact sets and improved Artifact filters.

If Shades are included in the stage clear rewards, they will now be displayed in the reward list as well.

Improved convenience by adding pop-ups for Weapon and Artifact replacement.

Improved the stacking mechanism for the R Lizard Glaive [Lizard’s Protection] effect.

Improved convenience for claiming multiple rewards at once in the Hunter Archive and Bonds menus.

Improved convenience by adding Advancement and Level options in the “Select All” popup to include advanced weapons for weapon salvaging.

Improved the prioritization of Promotion rank in the Army of Shadows Auto-Form feature.

Improved convenience to prevent salvaging [Legendary] rank Runes.

Improved the Frame Rate setting to allow up to 144Hz based on monitor specifications when playing the PC version.

Improved to prevent excessive screen rotation during enemy charging skill casting in the Encore Missions [The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus] battle.

Improved the display of information for bosses with the Freeze Resistance effect (immune to freezing for a period after applying freeze).

Improved Power of Destruction so that buffs applied to bosses and golems activate immediately upon their appearance.

Increased the proportional Attack for the Advancement Tier 3 effect of Burning Demon’s Grimoire.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the interface was partially misaligned in certain circumstances.

Fixed the intermittent issue where Hunter animations were not displayed.

Fixed the issue where Ice Body Armor effect was not applied when using Alicia Blanche’s QTE skill Eternal Frost.

Fixed the issue where when purchasing certain packages that are sent to the mailbox on mobile devices, a pop-up that indicates the purchased packages will be sent to the inventory was displayed before purchasing.

Fixed the issue where attacks targeted the wrong enemies or empty spaces after Shadow Step.

Fixed the issue where the notification for receiving Daily Essence Stone Support or Daily Growth Support did not appear when entering the lobby after logging into the game.

Please note that the rewards are being distributed correctly, only the notification was not displayed.

Fixed the intermittent issue where the Chapter 17 boss monster’s HP did not decrease below 50%.

Fixed the issue where the Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job change quest could not proceed in certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where damage from some Weapons was inconsistent in certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where the required sub-story Hunter was changed in certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where the boss was not being targeted in Power of Destruction in certain circumstances.

Corrected the stacking count application for Knight Killer Telekinesis.

Fixed the issue where when Min Byung-Gu uses his ultimate skill, “Heavenly Blessing,” in the “Disguise” state, the increased critical damage effect applied to the team was not being applied to Seo Ji-Woo’s 4th advancement effect, HP conversion.

