Best Alicia Blanche Solo Leveling Arise build: Skills, stats, weapons, Artifacts

Alicia Blanche has arrived as a hunter available to get in Solo Leveling: Arise. To get the most out of the character, you’ll need to upgrade and use the best items to create the ultimate build.

All hunters have the ability to level up, gain additional skills, and improve their stats in Solo Leveling Arise. As you advance through the levels, you’ll also need to gather powerful weapons and Artifacts to let you easily defeat difficult monsters, such as bosses, and clear high-level Gates.

Alicia Blanche was released by Netmarble as part of the game’s first major content update on May 29, and can be drawn from the Ice Witch Rate Up banner. Despite Sung Jinwoo receiving the ice-themed SSR exclusive weapon Skadi, the star of the show has been the French Water Mage character Alicia Blanche.

Here are all the best skills, stats, weapons, and Artifact sets you need to construct the ultimate Alicia Blanche build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Alicia Blanche stats

Attack, Water Damage, and Critical Hit Rate are the most important stats to prioritize when creating the ultimate Cha Hae-In build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble It is essential to keep leveling up Alicia Blanche to keep improving her overall stats.

Alicia Blanche proved early on to be one of the most technical hunters in Arise due to her multiple distinctive skills and abilities, such as Freezing her opponents. But, this can make her challenging to use for beginners.

However, if you build her by choosing skills, weapons, and Artifacts to buff your Water attacks and Critical Hit Rate stats, then she will be worth the time spent to get used to her and become a uniquely powerful character in your hunting team to use for different situations and bosses.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Alicia Blanche skills

Alicia Blanche’s best skills are her Basic Attack Frost Arrow, the Basic Skills, Winter Storm and Ice Needle and her Ultimate skill, Absolute Zero.

In particular, you will want to focus on leveling up her Basic Skills of Winter Storm and Ice Needle, due to these being her main high damage-dealing skills. As you rise up the ranks, upgrading the Frost Arrow Basic Attack and Absolute Zero is also beneficial to keep upgrading.

However, her QTE skills and other Basic Attacks will be significantly less useful and should be the lowest priority with your upgrades. Blanche’s QTE skills will also naturally level up with hunter Advancements when obtaining dupes for the character.

Netmarble The Winter Storm and Ice Needle Basic Skills will be key to level up as your progress with Alicia Blanche.

Skill type Skill Benefits Basic Attack Frost Arrow Alicia attacks the enemy by firing a flurry of several ice fragments, dealing an impressive 1050% of her Attack stats as Water Damage at base level. Basic Skill Winter Storm An icy whirlwind surrounds Alicia and follows her around attacking enemies that come near with 1040% Attack.



Even though the damage dealt is incredibly similar to Frost Arrow, it has a 30% chance of Freezing the target. When the skill is activated, it also creates a Shield equal to 6% of Alicia’s attack. Basic Skill Ice Needle This is Alicia Blanche’s highest damage-dealing skill apart from her Ultimate, so is certainly worth constantly leveling up.



It deals a sizeable 1850% of her Attack as Water Damage and when the target is hit, it activates the Airborne effect. Ultimate Skill Absolute Zero The Absolute Zero is by far the best Ultimate to use and is worth focusing on with your upgrades as it deals a whopping 3100% of her Attack damage.



When the final hit lands, it inflicts the Airborne, Freeze and five instances of the Frost effect on its target.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Alicia Blanche weapons

The best Alicia Blanche weapon to use in Solo Leveling: Arise is her own hunter-exclusive SSR weapon The Witch of the Snowstorm.

In Arise, the hunter’s exclusive weapon is always the greatest option for any character. For non-exclusive weapons, the Steel Bow is the highest Critical Damage dealer, thus if you still need to obtain The Witch of the Snowstorm, it’s a worthy substitute.

Netmarble The Witch of the Snowstorm is the best weapon Alicia Blanche can use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Weapon Skills & Abilities The Witch of the Snowstorm The Witch of the Snowstorm increases the user’s Core Attack damage by 10%.



Alicia Blanche exclusive effect: When Blanche activates her Ice Body Armor effect while using the weapon, it increases Water Damage dealt by 5% for 20 seconds.



It can be advanced five times and leveled up to the maximum level to buff these stats even more. At max level, the user’s Core Attack will rise by 40%. Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks. Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Alicia Blanche Artifacts

Toughness (Hard Leather) is the best all-round Armor set and Expert (Beast) is the best Jewelry set to equip with Alicia Blanche. This is due to the superior Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage buff you receive from using these.

Netmarble Alicia Blanche equipped with the four-piece Toughness and four-piece Champion of the Field Artifact sets.

The Armed (Black Lion) and Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Armor sets and the Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Jewelry set are also still viable options for their Basic Attack and overall Attack stat boosts.

Equipping any combination of the Artifacts mentioned will still pack a punch, and different Gates, enemies and bosses you are taking on will favor certain sets more than others.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8%. Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. Armed (Black Lion) Attack damage increases by 5%. Attacking ignores 15% of the target’s Defense and attacks. Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Basic Attack damage increases by 18% Attacking charges Core Gauge by 60%

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Attack increases by 5% for 4 seconds when Critical Hit is landed. Attack Increase effect rises to allow 4 maximum stacks.

For Solo Leveling: Arise we have also provided the best build for Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-In, as well as the best Artifact sets for every hunter character. If you need free Arise codes or are wondering what the current and next banners are, then we have you covered.