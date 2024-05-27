Best Cha Hae-In Solo Leveling Arise build: Skills, stats, weapons, Artifacts

Cha Hae-In is by far the best hunter character you can get in Solo Leveling: Arise, but you’ll still need to upgrade and use the best items to make the most of her.

To become more powerful in Solo Leveling Arise, every hunter can level up, increase their stats, and pick up new skills. You will also need to acquire strong weapons and Artifacts as you rise up the ranks to clear high-level Gates and troublesome bosses with ease.

Hae-in is one of the best characters thanks to her ability to deal exceptionally high DPS and Critical Damage combos compared to all other hunter characters. Arise favors attacks over anything else, therefore Cha Hae-In’s incomparable strengths easily make her our only S-tier ranked hunter.

Here are all the best skills, stats, weapons and Artifact sets you need to construct the ultimate Cha Hae-In build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Cha Hae-In stats

Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, and Attack are the most important stats to prioritize when creating the ultimate Cha Hae-In build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble It is essential to keep leveling up Cha Hae-In’s stats the most out of all hunters owned.

Despite not being able to specifically use points to directly boost these stats, as you can with Sung Jinwoo, it is still vital to keep leveling up Hae-In over all other characters in your hunting team.

All the skills, weapons, and Artifacts you equip and upgrade should also be selected to buff Critical Hit Damage and general attack damage to maintain superior damage per second against enemies.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Cha Hae-In skills

Cha Hae-In’s best skills are her Basic Skills The Dancer and Sword of Light and her Ultimate skill the Light of the End.

Netmarble The Sword of Light Basic Skill will be key to level up as you progress.

Her Basic Attacks don’t inflict much damage, so don’t waste your Scrolls and Gold leveling these up. First, spend these on your Basic Skills of The Dancer, Sword of Light, and then your Ultimate skill Light of the End as these will be your main damage dealers and have strong effects.

As well as these, leveling up your QTE skill the Rampant of Light as you progress will also prove useful, which is still much more beneficial to upgrade than any of your Basic Attacks.

Skill type Skill Benefits Basic Skill The Dancer Deals impressive basic Light Damage and Critical Hit Damage, that can be easily stacked thanks to its abilities.



Waltz of the Sword effect activates when you land a Critical Hit, which allows the skill to be used infinitely to spam enemies with the attack without a cooldown for 3 seconds.



The Dancer effect grants Cha Hae-In an Attack and Critical Hit Damage increase of 8%. Basic Skill Sword of Light Cha Hae-In’s highest damage-dealing skill apart from her Ultimate. She continuously strikes with her sword to issue 1776% of her total attack by default and even knocks down the target with the final hit.



Uncoverable effects activate when an enemy is hit with this skill and for 30 seconds those hit are unable to recover health. Special Skill Rampant of Light Hae-In launches opponents into the air with this QTE Special Skill, which is the second-highest standard skill dealer.



Those hit with the skill will have their damage and chance of receiving Critical Hits increase by 12% over a 15-second duration thanks to the Brand effect. Ultimate Skill Light of the End The Light of the End Ultimate Skill is worth waiting for during your fights as it issues a remarkable 2593% of Cha Hae-In’s attack damage by default.



It deals by far the highest amount of damage and even has its damage increased by a whopping 30% when attacking enemies under the Brand effect.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Cha Hae-In weapons

The best Cha Hae-In weapon to use in Solo Leveling: Arise is her own hunter-exclusive weapon The Sword of Light.

Netmarble The Sword of Light is the best weapon Cha Hae-In can use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The hunter will always be the best choice for any character in Arise. However, if you still need to obtain The Sword of Light, then the Steel Bow is an adequate alternative due to it being the highest Critical Damage dealer for non-exclusive weapons.

Weapon Skills & Abilities The Sword of Light Inflicts strong overall Light Damage and its Critical Hit Damage skills make it by far the best weapon for Cha Hae-In.



Increases Hae-In’s Basic Skill damage by 5% and Critical Hit Damage by 2% for 12 seconds, which can be stacked up to 6 times.



At max level, Basic Skill damage rises by 20% and Critical Hit Damage by 8%. With further Advancements, Hae-In’s Attack, Defense and Health stats will all increase. All five advancements will provide a 15% increase for each of these stats. Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks.



Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Cha Hae-In Artifacts

Cha Hae-In’s best Artifact sets in Solo Leveling: Arise are particular Armor and Jewelry sets that focus on increasing her attack and Critical Hit Damage stats. Depending on the Gates and bosses you are undertaking, equipping any combination of these will guarantee a powerful blow.

Netmarble Armor Artifacts and Jewelry Artifacts are vital to significantly boost Cha Hae-in’s stats further.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8%. Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. Armed (Black Lion) Attack damage increases by 5%. Attacking ignores 15% of the target’s Defense and attacks.

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Attack increases by 5% for 4 seconds when Critical Hit is landed. Attack Increase effect rises to allow 4 maximum stacks.

For Solo Leveling: Arise we have also provided the best build for Sung Jinwoo and best Artifact sets for every hunter character. If you need free Arise codes or are wondering what the current and next banners are, then we have you covered.