Rocket League Season 2: new Rocket Pass, car, arena, player anthems, more - Dexerto

Rocket League’s first season since going cross-platform and free-to-play is coming to an end, but that means Season 2 is around the corner, and it’s set to be even more exciting than the first, with new cars, cosmetics, a new arena, and more.

Rocket League has reached new heights since going cross-platform and free-to-play. It’s become more accessible and merged its player-base into one massive community. These changes have helped the game explode in popularity once again.

The first season in the new era was a huge success. It introduced some new features and improvements that were well-received among old and new players alike. However, the show must go on, and although Season 1 is coming to an end, Season 2 is on the horizon. Here’s everything you need to know.

Rocket Pass: New Cars and Cosmetics

Rocket League Season 2 includes an exciting new Rocket Pass. It’s jam-packed with 70 tiers of unlocks that all revolve around a common theme; lights and sounds. It comes in two tiers, although the free one is limited.

Players will be able to get their hands on everything from fresh new decals, fancy light show explosions, and wheels that look like subwoofers. However, a brand new car exclusive to Rocket Pass Premium is the biggest drawcard.

Rocket Pass Premium owners will unlock the R3MX immediately. It’s an exotic sports car with a cyberpunk twist. But the excitement doesn’t end there. They’ll also be able to unlock an even better version, the R3MX GXT, in the final tier.

Neon Fields

Rocket League is not all about cars and cosmetics, though. It’s also about the bright and colorful arenas that host all the battles. In Season 2, players will be graced with an exciting new level called Neon Fields.

It has an awesome retro theme with neon shades of blue, pink, purple, and yellow. It also stays true to the lights and sounds with an enormous speaker attached to the roof with an equalizer behind the stands.

Player Anthems

Last but not least, Rocket League Season 2 will introduce a new customization option called Player Anthems. You’ll be able to select a song from Rocket League’s awesome soundtrack and have it blasting in the background every time you score a goal.

What’s more, Rocket League Season 2 will also feature new music and content from Kaskade, an immensely popular DJ affiliated with the Monstercat label. Some of his songs, including two new ones, will be available as Player Anthems too.

When does Rocket League Season 2 launch?

Rocket League Season 2 launches on December 9. However, the pre-season update goes live a day earlier on December 8 at 4 pm PDT.

The update will also include next-gen improvements on Xbox Series X and S and other quality-of-life tweaks and bug fixes.