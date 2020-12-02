 Rocket League Season 2: new Rocket Pass, car, arena, player anthems, more - Dexerto
Rocket League Season 2: new Rocket Pass, car, arena, player anthems, more

Published: 2/Dec/2020 2:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Rocket League

Rocket League’s first season since going cross-platform and free-to-play is coming to an end, but that means Season 2 is around the corner, and it’s set to be even more exciting than the first, with new cars, cosmetics, a new arena, and more.

Rocket League has reached new heights since going cross-platform and free-to-play. It’s become more accessible and merged its player-base into one massive community. These changes have helped the game explode in popularity once again.

The first season in the new era was a huge success. It introduced some new features and improvements that were well-received among old and new players alike. However, the show must go on, and although Season 1 is coming to an end, Season 2 is on the horizon. Here’s everything you need to know.

Rocket Pass: New Cars and Cosmetics

Rocket League Season 2 includes an exciting new Rocket Pass. It’s jam-packed with 70 tiers of unlocks that all revolve around a common theme; lights and sounds. It comes in two tiers, although the free one is limited.

Players will be able to get their hands on everything from fresh new decals, fancy light show explosions, and wheels that look like subwoofers. However, a brand new car exclusive to Rocket Pass Premium is the biggest drawcard.

Rocket Pass Premium owners will unlock the R3MX immediately. It’s an exotic sports car with a cyberpunk twist. But the excitement doesn’t end there. They’ll also be able to unlock an even better version, the R3MX GXT, in the final tier.

The brand new R3MX car is exclusive to Rocket Pass Premium owners in Rocket League Season 2.

Neon Fields

Rocket League is not all about cars and cosmetics, though. It’s also about the bright and colorful arenas that host all the battles. In Season 2, players will be graced with an exciting new level called Neon Fields.

It has an awesome retro theme with neon shades of blue, pink, purple, and yellow. It also stays true to the lights and sounds with an enormous speaker attached to the roof with an equalizer behind the stands.

Rocket League’s latest arena, Neon Fields, looks like a blast.

Player Anthems

Last but not least, Rocket League Season 2 will introduce a new customization option called Player Anthems. You’ll be able to select a song from Rocket League’s awesome soundtrack and have it blasting in the background every time you score a goal.

What’s more, Rocket League Season 2 will also feature new music and content from Kaskade, an immensely popular DJ affiliated with the Monstercat label. Some of his songs, including two new ones, will be available as Player Anthems too.

Rocket League Season 2 is set to be even better than the first.

When does Rocket League Season 2 launch?

Rocket League Season 2 launches on December 9. However, the pre-season update goes live a day earlier on December 8 at 4 pm PDT. 

The update will also include next-gen improvements on Xbox Series X and S and other quality-of-life tweaks and bug fixes.

Call of Duty

Iconic Call of Duty Raid map spotted in Black Ops Cold War files

Published: 2/Dec/2020 2:24

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War

Eight years after its introduction in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 2’s Raid could finally be returning in a mainline entry as files for the iconic map have been uncovered in Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch’s fan-favorite Black Ops 2 released in 2012. Since then, we’ve seen eight new titles come and go. In that gap, Raid has only made one other appearance in a global title, that title being Call of Duty Mobile.

While other maps have been rereleased countless times, including seven remakes of Nuketown alone, Raid has been left in the past. However, that’s about to change according to the latest leaks.

After an extended period in the shadows, Raid could finally be thrown back into the spotlight soon. Dataminers have uncovered a line of code relating to the map in Black Ops Cold War, suggesting that we’ll see it return in Season 1.

As a huge influx of Season 1 content slipped through the cracks on December 1, one key line stood out from the pack. ‘S1_map_raid_tu_cairo’ was plucked directly from the latest version of Black Ops Cold War.

Obviously, this doesn’t outright confirm Raid is a guarantee for the next Season. This is the first official reference to the map in quite some time, though, so it’s safe to assume Treyarch has been working to bring it back to life.

Raid might finally be back in a mainline CoD title for the first time since 2012.

The original map quickly became a favorite for its unique design. There were distinct sections that paved the way for vast combat opportunities. Both close-range and long-range loadouts could feel right at home on Raid. On one side you had a wide-open area with a high ground advantage for one team next to a  

On the other, you had a circular area perfect for flanking opportunities. Meanwhile, in the middle lane, you’d often catch snipers peeking across from either side in a near-symmetrical layout.

One of the more interesting tidbits from this datamine is the final word. Cairo is the capital of Egypt. The original version of Raid was set in Los Angeles. So when we see this new version, it could have a fresh coat of paint to fit the locale. 

Expect to see snipers hanging out across the basketball courts if Raid drops with Season One in Cold War.

It was an extremely popular competitive map throughout the year of its initial release. Given it worked quite well with essentially all objective-based game modes. From Hardpoint to Search and Destroy, Raid was often a favored pick.

Season One of Black Ops Cold War kicks off on December 10. There’s no confirmation we’ll see Raid in-game from this point on, so do take this leak with a grain of salt until then.