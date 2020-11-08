 Incredible Rocket League mod turns Among Us crewmates into cars - Dexerto
Incredible Rocket League mod turns Among Us crewmates into cars

Published: 8/Nov/2020 7:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Among Us Rocket League Mod
Innersloth / Psyonix

Among Us and Rocket League are successful games in their own right, but a team of modders has been hard at work trying to bring the two together.

Among Us and Rocket League don’t have a lot in common. However, they’ve both had an enormous boost in popularity this year, and it seems like it’s going to continue to rise for quite some time.

Among Us has been particularly impressive since it’s gameplay is simple but incredibly fun. Still, that hasn’t stopped modders from trying to come up with ways to make it better and even bring it to life in other games.

Among Us Rocket League Mod
Innersloth
Among Us has been one of the most streamed games on Twitch throughout the year.

Rocket League modders have hopped on the bandwagon too, and they’re using the game’s custom creation tools to create an Among Us map and mode with a Rocket League twist. 

The project is led by a map designer named Lethamyr, who also happens to be a streamer and professional Rocket League player. He’s made many other custom maps, but none have been as exciting or ambitious as this one.

He’s teamed up with two other modders named Gidek and CinderBlock, who are more focused on the gameplay and networking side of things. They’re all very excited about it and have worked for more than a thousand hours already.

“Among Us in Rocket League will literally be a game inside a game,” said Lethamyr. “I am so excited for this project to be done and out there for everyone, combined hours on this project are easily over 1000, it will be insane…”

Lethamyr has been very open about its development on social media, all the way from when it first started until now.

He has even been kind enough to share pictures and provide status updates. “These Among Us Rocket League hallways looking kinda nice,” he said in one post.

It’s an exciting project and one that many players of both games are keeping an eye on. Sadly, there’s still no release date in sight, but it will definitely be worth the wait once it’s ready.

Like most mods, it will only be available to players on PC. Consoles and mobiles still lack adequate support and infrastructure to make it possible for modders to bring their projects to fruition.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of Among Us and Rocket League to enjoy. And the best part is, they’re only going get better as time goes on.

What Among Us crewmates would look as Smash Ultimate fighters

Published: 5/Nov/2020 23:38

by Michael Gwilliam
Among Us Smash attack in Smash Bros
Nintendo/gamebanana

The ever-popular multiplayer game of Among Us may not have a chance at really getting into Smash Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Volume 2, but some mods have found a way to make it a reality.

With this new mod, Pac-Man transforms into Among Us crewmates, and he actually doesn’t look half bad. Part of the reason is that there are actually two different mods working in unison.

Multiple colors are represented with yellow, orange, red, white, pink, black, blue, and green, so there is a lot of variety with the mod.

Two Among Us Smash mods in one

In addition to the mod that acts as an alternate costume for Pac-Man, transforming him into an Among Us character, a separate one turns Pac-Man’s ghosts into more crewmates.

Among Us in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo/gamebanana
The Among Us crewmates come with multiple costumes.

This means that any attack that uses ghosts end up looking like they belong in the game, further adding to the immersion.

Of course, you could use the Among Us cremates on Pac-Man by himself if you would prefer that for some reason.

Sadly, Pac-Man’s other attacks don’t get any major Among Us vibes, so while the crewmates work well appearance-wise, their moveset does look a bit off. It’s weird to see Red or Blue hitting people with fire hydrants, for example.

Impostor moveset concept

However, one user on Reddit may have solved that problem by creating a unique moveset if The Impostor actually made it to Smash.

The unique animation, created by -cooks- features new moves for every possible ability in the game including taunts.

If there ever was going to be an Among Us – Smash Ultimate fighter crossover, this is probably how it would look, combined with the mod.

People over in the Among Us subreddit told me to post here. This is a concept for The Impostor to be in smash. If you have any fixes or ideas post it in the comments! from smashbros

Unfortunately, it’s probably too late for Among Us to come to Smash as an official fighter. The remaining DLC slots were all decided back before the game really started to take off.

Still, while unlikely, maybe we’ll end up getting an Among Us spirit event, Mii Fighter, or with some luck, a third Fighters Pass.