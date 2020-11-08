Incredible Rocket League mod turns Among Us crewmates into cars - Dexerto

Among Us and Rocket League are successful games in their own right, but a team of modders has been hard at work trying to bring the two together.

Among Us and Rocket League don’t have a lot in common. However, they’ve both had an enormous boost in popularity this year, and it seems like it’s going to continue to rise for quite some time.

Among Us has been particularly impressive since it’s gameplay is simple but incredibly fun. Still, that hasn’t stopped modders from trying to come up with ways to make it better and even bring it to life in other games.

Rocket League modders have hopped on the bandwagon too, and they’re using the game’s custom creation tools to create an Among Us map and mode with a Rocket League twist.

The project is led by a map designer named Lethamyr, who also happens to be a streamer and professional Rocket League player. He’s made many other custom maps, but none have been as exciting or ambitious as this one.

He’s teamed up with two other modders named Gidek and CinderBlock, who are more focused on the gameplay and networking side of things. They’re all very excited about it and have worked for more than a thousand hours already.

“Among Us in Rocket League will literally be a game inside a game,” said Lethamyr. “I am so excited for this project to be done and out there for everyone, combined hours on this project are easily over 1000, it will be insane…”

Lethamyr has been very open about its development on social media, all the way from when it first started until now.

He has even been kind enough to share pictures and provide status updates. “These Among Us Rocket League hallways looking kinda nice,” he said in one post.

It’s an exciting project and one that many players of both games are keeping an eye on. Sadly, there’s still no release date in sight, but it will definitely be worth the wait once it’s ready.

Like most mods, it will only be available to players on PC. Consoles and mobiles still lack adequate support and infrastructure to make it possible for modders to bring their projects to fruition.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of Among Us and Rocket League to enjoy. And the best part is, they’re only going get better as time goes on.