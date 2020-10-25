Rocket League players petition Psyonix to add custom map creator - Dexerto

Frustrated Rocket League players, led by Treyven ‘Lethamyr’ Robitaille, have called on developers Psyonix to add a custom map creator to the explosive soccer title.

It’s fair to assume that Rocket League’s player count has risen quite considerably following its release as a free to play title.

Psyonix took the decision to make their 2015 title free to all players, but it seems that some more experienced players believe the game is becoming stale off the back of this decision.

One of these players is Canadian Rocket League pro Lethamyr, who is currently part of The mustyteers’ active roster. On October 24, he posted a series of tweets criticizing the stagnant state of the game, and called on its developers to add more support for custom map designs.

“A month has passed since the Free to Play update and there’s no new gameplay content (I don’t consider tournaments a new way to play the game),” he tweeted. “Watch my video that’s coming out in 4 minutes and tell me why this shouldn’t be in the game, and starting REACHING OUT to these amazing people who are trying to make Rocket League better for FREE.”

Unsurprisingly, Lethamyr’s video doubles down on his calls for custom map support to be added, even threatening to quit the game if the features are not added.

He followed up with one final tweet, asking how many people need to call for the changes for Psyonix to add them: “So Rocket League how many signatures on a petition would it take to have more Custom Map support? I feel like I’m already expecting no response but we gotta try.”

There did seem to be a lot of support for his proposals, with his tweet amassing over 1,000 likes at the time of writing. Similarly, a post on the Rocket League subreddit received 3,000 upvotes within 12 hours of its posting, suggesting there is an appetite for the features.

Whether Psyonix bow to public demand is another matter, but some big names in the community appear to be losing patience.