Rocket League players petition Psyonix to add custom map creator - Dexerto

Rocket League players petition Psyonix to add custom map creator

Published: 25/Oct/2020 10:07

by Joe Craven
Rocket League Mannfield and DFH Stadium with logo on top
Frustrated Rocket League players, led by Treyven ‘Lethamyr’ Robitaille, have called on developers Psyonix to add a custom map creator to the explosive soccer title.

It’s fair to assume that Rocket League’s player count has risen quite considerably following its release as a free to play title.

Psyonix took the decision to make their 2015 title free to all players, but it seems that some more experienced players believe the game is becoming stale off the back of this decision.

Rocket League Patch Notes
Rocket League originally released in 2015, but was made free to play on September 23, 2020.

One of these players is Canadian Rocket League pro Lethamyr, who is currently part of The mustyteers’ active roster. On October 24, he posted a series of tweets criticizing the stagnant state of the game, and called on its developers to add more support for custom map designs.

“A month has passed since the Free to Play update and there’s no new gameplay content (I don’t consider tournaments a new way to play the game),” he tweeted. “Watch my video that’s coming out in 4 minutes and tell me why this shouldn’t be in the game, and starting REACHING OUT to these amazing people who are trying to make Rocket League better for FREE.”

Unsurprisingly, Lethamyr’s video doubles down on his calls for custom map support to be added, even threatening to quit the game if the features are not added.

He followed up with one final tweet, asking how many people need to call for the changes for Psyonix to add them: “So Rocket League how many signatures on a petition would it take to have more Custom Map support? I feel like I’m already expecting no response but we gotta try.”

There did seem to be a lot of support for his proposals, with his tweet amassing over 1,000 likes at the time of writing. Similarly, a post on the Rocket League subreddit received 3,000 upvotes within 12 hours of its posting, suggesting there is an appetite for the features.

Whether Psyonix bow to public demand is another matter, but some big names in the community appear to be losing patience.

Valorant

Riot planning Valorant attacker buffs after “oppressive” defense concerns

Published: 25/Oct/2020 6:37

by Andrew Amos
Viper planting spike in Valorant
Riot Games

Tactical shooters like Valorant often struggle to keep the balance between attackers and defenders even. Riot’s hit FPS title is no different, with a chorus of complaints about the game being too “defender sided.” However, the developers are looking at flipping the balance.

It’s a tale of two sides, but it’s hardly a fair one in Valorant. The defenders get most of the screen time, while the attackers try to make it into the credits.

The game has swung relatively heavily into the defender side on every map. The new Agent releases like Killjoy haven’t helped the situation, with Sentinels being more available and oppressive. Players have also managed to coordinate defenses better generally.

Killjoy in Valorant
Riot Games
Sentinels like Killjoy have been a major part of Valorant’s perceived “defender-sidedness.”

This imbalance is too far in their hands, however. Riot is concerned with the “oppressive” nature of defense in Valorant, and are looking at how they can potentially bring the opposing forces back into equilibrium.

In an interview with Hitscan, senior game designer Max ‘Orcane’ Grossman outlined Riot’s goals with balancing out the two sides. While it was “expected,” as Riot believes players “get better at defense before they get better at offense,” the bias has slipped a bit too far into the defenders’ hands.

“The big thing we’ve been looking at is the defender-sidedness of the game. It’s one of the trends we’ve observed over the course of the game,” he explained.

“When the game launched, the maps were pretty much 50-50, but as time goes on, the maps have become more defender-sided, especially at higher ranks.

To right the ship, Riot are looking at giving attackers a bit more agency, and cull defenders’ power. This will be through a combination of Agent changes ⁠— like those planned to Killjoy and Cypher ⁠— and potentially some map changes too.

Segment begins at 2:11.

“There’s a handful of things that we’re looking to tweak to make defense feel a little less oppressive. [This will] probably mostly target some character changes.”

The overall goal is “to not make defending harder, but more nuanced, and create more opportunities for attackers to capitalize on advantages,” according to Orcane.

The first set of these defender sided changes are expected to ship on Valorant Patch 1.11, which is due to launch on October 27. Riot wants the changes in before First Strike to ensure a “stable competitive environment” for all, so expect them to be big.