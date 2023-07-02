Retro video game store owner offers to sell it all for 1 million to everyone but Elon Musk

A retro video game store owner is looking to sell his collection to retire — but it may cost a little extra for Elon Musk.

Classic video games can cost collectors a pretty penny based on the item’s rarity. For example, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 set a buyer back $156k at auction.

Additionally, two unopened Pokemon Red & Yellow versions brought in $160k combined. Besides mainline Pokemon entries, you can also break the bank by buying the company’s trading cards. However, the collectible game has resulted in frequent thefts as of late.

Sometimes, the average player is unaware of what titles and accessories could strike gold. So for the price of $1 million, you could purchase an entire retro game shop and hope for the best.

Retro video game store owner will charge Elon Musk more

Dave Smith — the owner of Sacramento’s Dave’s Retro Games — opened the store in the late 1980s. Recently, he listed the shop on Craigslist for the whopping price of $1m — for everyone but Elon Musk. If you’re the chairman of Twitter, you’ll have to pay an extra $500k.

Smith posted the listing to fund his retirement and as a way to employ “gamer kids.” Or a reason for multi-millionaires to kick out their “gamer child” over 21 years old.

“Just pay the money. I am ready to retire,” the post’s description reads. “I will give you everything, My garage is full, no room for the car. Great way to employ your gamer kid. The store comes with everything to repair, clean and retail games.”

The attached images show Dave’s Retro Games even comes with a 15-foot Mario inflatable. Other items include a massive PlayStation 2 game collection and Nintendo titles from various consoles like the N64, NES, and DS.

