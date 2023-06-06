Thief steals over 30,000 Pokemon cards in five-figure heist

A thief has stolen over 30,000 Pokemon cards in a $12,000 heist, including a PlayStation 5, a Nintendo Switch, and a flat-screen TV.

Unsurprisingly, Pokemon cards can get quite expensive. How expensive, you might be asking? The most expensive Pokemon card to ever be sold was valued and exchanged hands for a jaw-dropping $6,000,000.

Because of how expensive Pokemon cards can be, theft is quite common, with factory workers stealing valuable Pokemon cards straight from the production line, or even robbers crashing their truck into a store for a million-dollar heist of Pokemon cards.

And another such theft recently occurred in Arkansas, with a thief making out with 30,000 Pokemon cards in a $12,000 heist.

The Pokemon Company Some rare Pokémon cards have sold for incredible amounts in recent years.

In a report by K8 News, a resident of a city in Arkansas had their house broken into while they were away for a month. When they returned, they found their rear window was broken and they were burgled.

Missing was a PlayStation 5, a large flat-screen TV, a Nintendo Switch, and over 30,000 Pokemon cards which the owner had been collecting since the 1990s. The items were valued at almost $12,000.

The police did not give an exact figure of the estimated cost of the cards which were stolen, but we can roughly guess how much it might have come to.

If we minus the price of a PS5 at $500, a Nintendo Switch OLED model to be generous at $350, and a high-end flat-screen TV at around $2,500, the cards may have been worth at least $10,000.

Despite not being the most expensive Pokemon card heist ever committed, it still is a considerable amount. Especially if the collection may have included many out-of-print cards from the 90s.